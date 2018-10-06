Dog stabbed during row with owner and storekeeper

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is investigating the wounding of a dog on Thursday, after it was stabbed during an altercation between its owner and the owner of a shop in West Bay. Police said they were called out just after 12:30pm on 4 October to a store on Birch Tree Hill Road. When the officers arrived, they learned that after the dog’s owner had entered the store, an argument developed between him and the shopkeeper. During the course of the argument the dog allegedly attacked the shop owner, who then injured the dog with a knife.

The dog was transported to a veterinary clinic in George Town for treatment and the matter is now under investigation.

Category: Crime, Police