Discovery Point Club responds to accusations
Rebuttal to ‘Neighbour furious over vegetation destruction’: Mr Johnson, this is the Strata Executive Committee’s reply to your email and your grossly inaccurate article in CNS.
1) There was no “wanton destruction” of your vegetation. After confirmation of the boundary lines, it appears there was no trespass.
2) No vegetation “around his house” was destroyed. Only clean up of the fence line from our building to the sea. A gross overstatement for effect.
3) “Without any notice” — untrue! A phone call was made. Mrs Johnson was alerted to our need to repair/replace fencing, was invited to come to DPC to view and did with our general manager and myself. She said Mr Johnson said it was our fence and offered to pay half the cost (later rescinded).
4) The plant material and the grape tree are on our property. In fact, a current survey indicates that the lot line is approximately a foot north of the fence. So all vegetation on the beach was Discovery Point Club’s.
5) Our goal was to reclaim 6-8 feet of our beach from the overgrowth of our landscape plants, remove habitat for ants, iguanas, rodents. In the process it became obvious that to cut back the plants would result in naked sticks, that the landscape plant material had aged and new plants of a controllable type would be needed, and have already been planted. The removed hedge was, as you stated, planted years ago and was landscaping not native to SMB. Mr Johnson, you are welcome to plant whatever you wish on your property but to wish to control what we do on ours is unrealistic.
6) The grape tree was vastly overgrown, out of control and like the hedge, covering about 8 feet of natural beach, to cut it back enough would leave a bare trunk. Also, we discovered termites in the stump. We have video of them and have had our pest control verify this as well with an offer to put it in writing. Additionally, a subterranean nest was discovered. The portion remaining may actually also be on DPC property but has been retained with the hope the termites have been controlled.
7) To call managing our grounds “selfish” is ludicrous.
8) I have halted the intended trimming of any of the tall hedge protruding thru or under our fence, and apparently rooted on our property, on our north lot line to facilitate fence repair/replacement until I can be on site to evaluate possible remedies to their branches bending over our walk way. It would likely leave holes in the hedge for the same reasons we couldn’t trim the hedge on the beach enough without making it unsightly. I have also halted, temporarily, the repair/replacement of the fence for the same above reasons. I did reach out to you for your input on how to best remedy this situation but you have chosen not to reply.
9) On the subject of respecting “natural conditions”, is bringing in foreign fill on the sea side of the high water line respectful? Is a manicured lawn natural island vegetation? Was wanting to build a solid sea wall below the high water line preserving the natural state of SMB? Was wanting to place Gambian blocks in the Caribbean not selfish and disrespectful of natural flora and fauna? Is it “respecting the rights of others”? We think not. Something about living in a glass house comes to mind.
Mr Johnson, your reckless disregard for fact or truth has forced us to defend our good name.
H. Todd Cubbon, Chairman
Strata No. 81
Sure, but much of this Rebuttal is factually wrong.
Overall, I find CNS to be the best place for insight into what’s happening on Grand Cayman, and a great resource for opinion and an understanding of viewpoints across the multiple cultures living mostly in harmony on the island.
However, in this instance, I believe the Editors misstepped when they published the original letter to the editor by Chris Johnson. Clearly this matter is one of neighbor disagreement, and the original letter should have been published, in my opinion. Mr. Johnson was able to set out his arguments, but only after some time was the accused able to respond.
CNS did give Discovery Point Club equal coverage, and the same stage as Mr. Johnson received originally, but their defense was disconnected from the original letter, simply because it was published at a later date.
The Editors and Publishers should stay out of these disputes until they become a matter of public record through the court system, I believe, and I hope this happens in the future.
Rich people’s petty problems are not really of public interest. This should have been handled privately like any other minor dispute. Chris, I wish I had your kind of money because if this was the worst problem I had to deal with I’d be in heaven.
Mr Anonymous thank you for your kind comments. As you should know I have been living on the beach for in excess of thirty years so I know a bit about the area. Having chaired a strata board where there were 96 owners I also know a thing or two about strats. I have also studied the law on property and boundaries, have you?
You may wish to study the support that I was given in the original article. Many people walk that area and know what they are talking about . They live here permanently not just annual snowbirds.
By the way the DC seawall which does not meet the setbacks will be an obstacle once the Northwesters arrive.
Have a nice day. We must meet for coffee sometime.
True or false, Mr Johnson?
Largely false and a lot of irrelevant stuff. They also omitted some of theit own shortcoming and have no clues on termites. Jerk reaction to chopping down trees some og which were LEGALLY on my land. A full response will be forthcoming one I have the time. There are more pressing matters than to deal with junk.
Thank you for asking and have a nice day.
They say they consulted you. True?
Well written Todd. Chris Johnson likes to always portray himself as a victim. He criticizes almost everyone that wants to do some form of development, modification etc, yet no one can critique his giant mansion on the beach.
Neighbor disputes are a fact of life everywhere. In this case, it looks like the Discovery Club was trying to work together and be respectful and accommodating with some necessary maintenance/betterment. in Chris’ stubbornness, because he didn’t get 100% his way (and had minor impacts to his property), he goes crying to the national press that there was some gross injustice that took place.
Anonymous 10:22 am, How old are you? Have you not gained maturity through your life other than to write such a bitter reply such as this?
No, I am not Chris Johnson. He signs this name to his comments… You could learn a thing or two from Chris Johnson.
Rather than deal directly with Discovery Club, Chris chooses to go to the press and slander and defame another party with a one-sided story, and imply that the owners and strata at Discovery Club are somehow unethical and selfish, with no care about the environment.
I applaud Todd for providing a counter viewpoint, to provide balance to Chris’ one-sided rant
(Can you imagine if every neighbor dispute goes to the press??)
I look forward to Chris’ reply, and hopefully he addresses each one of the points made by Todd. He seems to have ignored attempts and direct communication before taking his private dispute public (such a poor, aggrieved victim….).