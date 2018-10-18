Discovery Point Club responds to accusations

Rebuttal to ‘Neighbour furious over vegetation destruction’: Mr Johnson, this is the Strata Executive Committee’s reply to your email and your grossly inaccurate article in CNS.

1) There was no “wanton destruction” of your vegetation. After confirmation of the boundary lines, it appears there was no trespass.

2) No vegetation “around his house” was destroyed. Only clean up of the fence line from our building to the sea. A gross overstatement for effect.

3) “Without any notice” — untrue! A phone call was made. Mrs Johnson was alerted to our need to repair/replace fencing, was invited to come to DPC to view and did with our general manager and myself. She said Mr Johnson said it was our fence and offered to pay half the cost (later rescinded).

4) The plant material and the grape tree are on our property. In fact, a current survey indicates that the lot line is approximately a foot north of the fence. So all vegetation on the beach was Discovery Point Club’s.

5) Our goal was to reclaim 6-8 feet of our beach from the overgrowth of our landscape plants, remove habitat for ants, iguanas, rodents. In the process it became obvious that to cut back the plants would result in naked sticks, that the landscape plant material had aged and new plants of a controllable type would be needed, and have already been planted. The removed hedge was, as you stated, planted years ago and was landscaping not native to SMB. Mr Johnson, you are welcome to plant whatever you wish on your property but to wish to control what we do on ours is unrealistic.

6) The grape tree was vastly overgrown, out of control and like the hedge, covering about 8 feet of natural beach, to cut it back enough would leave a bare trunk. Also, we discovered termites in the stump. We have video of them and have had our pest control verify this as well with an offer to put it in writing. Additionally, a subterranean nest was discovered. The portion remaining may actually also be on DPC property but has been retained with the hope the termites have been controlled.

7) To call managing our grounds “selfish” is ludicrous.

8) I have halted the intended trimming of any of the tall hedge protruding thru or under our fence, and apparently rooted on our property, on our north lot line to facilitate fence repair/replacement until I can be on site to evaluate possible remedies to their branches bending over our walk way. It would likely leave holes in the hedge for the same reasons we couldn’t trim the hedge on the beach enough without making it unsightly. I have also halted, temporarily, the repair/replacement of the fence for the same above reasons. I did reach out to you for your input on how to best remedy this situation but you have chosen not to reply.

9) On the subject of respecting “natural conditions”, is bringing in foreign fill on the sea side of the high water line respectful? Is a manicured lawn natural island vegetation? Was wanting to build a solid sea wall below the high water line preserving the natural state of SMB? Was wanting to place Gambian blocks in the Caribbean not selfish and disrespectful of natural flora and fauna? Is it “respecting the rights of others”? We think not. Something about living in a glass house comes to mind.

Mr Johnson, your reckless disregard for fact or truth has forced us to defend our good name.

H. Todd Cubbon, Chairman

Strata No. 81

Category: Letter to Editor, Viewpoint