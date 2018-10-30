Manderson happy to see arrival of ‘new boss’

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson was happy, he said, to see the arrival on Monday of his “new boss”, Martyn Roper, after standing in as governor for five months, the longest any Caymanian has ever served in the role.

As the Cayman Islands’ new governor touched down at Owen Roberts International Airport on a Cayman Airways flight from Miami, Manderson said he had enjoyed the experience but was really looking forward to returning to his job as deputy governor, which he said he still preferred.

He said that during his time as the United Kingdom’s representative in his own country, he had been engaged in a variety of work but added that he did not feel a Caymanian could take up the post permanently.

Speaking to the media ahead of Roper’s arrival and before he formally stepped down from acting as governor, Manderson said he could see a Caymanian taking up the governorship of another territory by virtue of being British, but when it came to a Caymanian representing the UK in the Cayman Islands, there are parts of the job that would make it challenging.

“It would put significant pressure on a Caymanian to be governor in their own territory,” he noted.

Manderson said he had not experienced any particular conflicts that had caused him any concerns, though he had had to make difficult decisions that he hoped were in the best interest of both Cayman and the UK during his five months in the job. But, he said, there are some ares that are difficult, especially on the cultural front.

Although Manderson did not spell it out when he referred to equality and human rights, he appeared to indicate that the question of marriage equality for same-sex couples was one of the issues that should be left to someone who would not be here forever.

“Some of the very topical issues that the governor has to promote on behalf of the UK, such as equal rights for everyone, those are issues that are probably best dealt with by someone who would be here for a short time and then leave,” he said.

Manderson said he had enjoyed his time as governor and that the post had been hard work and enjoyable, but he was anxious to get back to his role as deputy governor.

“I am used to being very busy but this was even more challenging,” he said, adding he was looking forward to some vacation time.

