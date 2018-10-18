Five cruise port ‘debate’ lessons

101 writes: The debate surrounding the proposed new cruise berthing facility is far from over but the experience thus far has taught us more than a few lessons. Most of these lessons suggests the country is not getting the debate it deserves. Here are a few examples:

‘We the people’ have ‘selective’ outrage

Those that do not support the port have every right to oppose it in our democracy. In fact, whether you believe the port will be damaging to the environment or provide more economic benefit than any potential long-term environmental damage, there are many good arguments on both sides of this coin.

But we should also be asking ourselves why THIS project? Why this issue? The Cayman Islands has no shortage of significant and contentious issues to wrestle with and very few of those have been debated as intensely as this proposed infrastructure enhancement.

The country sat idly by as successive governments failed to adequately prepare Caymanians to participate in the economy, resulting in a situation where too many are struggling to make ends meet. We have continued to support, through our inaction, a failed education system that produces far too many Caymanians that are miles away from the level of literacy and competence needed to compete in this world.

Health insurance costs have skyrocketed for everyone and is now one of the most significant contributing factors to our high cost of living. The John Gray site, a failed school project, has been allowed to drag on for years without any true outrage at the mismanagement and waste of public (i.e. our) funds.

And the long list of issues goes on. Where is the march and referendum on some of those issues?

If you support the port, do you think it will suddenly fix any of those problems? And if you are against the port are you saying that protecting one area environmentally is more important than those other issues?

The special treatment of the port cannot be justified on the basis of the cost of the project either: any of the above issues, if quantified over the long term, will be just as costly, if not more costly, when compared to the port.

This isn’t about selling more watches

It’s one of the most simplistic accusations coming out of the port debate that the project is being pushed by a few persons involved in the duty-free business. Irrespective of where you stand on the port, it’s clear to see that this project has potentially huge economic implications involving many businesses outside the duty-free area and impacting many sectors.

In every country, the port is one of the most significant catalysts for economic growth, often causing entire cities and areas to grow. We can argue that we don’t believe the potential economic benefit in the Cayman Islands is greater than the environmental damage, but at least that is a credible position to take. But to push the issue as one which impacts just a few businesses as part of ignorant political opportunism (see further below) is pure nonsense.

We are creative at defining our democracy

One of the most hotly debated sub-topics surrounding the port controversy is the question of whether the current government has a ‘mandate’ to build the port. The government argues that it does because the people put them in power and therefore doesn’t support the idea behind a referendum being needed so the people can now ‘speak’.

Those opposing the port use the recent election results statistics to show that there was no mandate based on the fact that party candidates did not receive more support than independents or that certain candidates that had ‘lukewarm’ support or outright opposition to the project received a lot of support during the last general elections.

But why are we using the port topic so uniquely as a key focal point for voter decisions? Do we really believe that in a society where large segments of persons are known to vote partly based on the colour of party t-shirts, who paid their last electricity bill or were bought Christmas turkeys, that the majority of voters were voting for candidates based on where they stood on the port? What about other issues?

To pretend that there was any semblance of analysis of policy positions during any recent elections in this country (when so many of us have widely criticised the absence of such analysis in the past) is disingenuous at best and a convenient way to support one side of the debate at worse.

Whether you voted for a candidate that supported or was against the port, you should not be surprised to discover that that same candidate has broken several promises made to you in other areas. And to be clear, if all we do is vote based on promises, candidates will simply make the promises that we want to hear. Doesn’t that sound familiar?

More fundamentally, we voted for members of the legislative assembly, not solely to deliver on their promises but to always act in our interest, whatever situation arises. When we vote we are also choosing leaders, not just shiny new cars and a promise of more jobs.

If your individual candidates (party or independent) come together and decide that they want to build a port or oppose the port, then you need to own the fact that you may have misjudged their characters and decision making abilities. But that doesn’t mean democracy has failed us. It just means we did not assess them wisely.

CIG has been opaque and incompetent

The government touts the fact that it has had many public meetings over the years on the port project. But much of that information is now dated and they have failed miserably on the transparency front. After public outrage at the lack of information they eventually offered a bit more information.

Ironically, it’s possible that even if people were not happy with some of the information recently provided they would have in all likelihood been less outraged if some of that information was provided much earlier.

Worse, instead of responding by educating the public and providing the information, the government appears to have taken poor advice and launched what was effectively a ‘campaign’ for the project.

The government’s decision to twist the project in a positive light instead of simply answering some key questions for the public resulted in very well deserved backlash. This was easily one of the worse displays of incompetent advice given and taken in recent years when it comes to any public interest topic in this country.

Political opportunism is rife

By all means let the debate on the port rage on. But let’s not be so naïve as to allow political opportunism to camouflage itself as true debate or advocacy in the public’s interest. Some of the elected leaders, as well as several in political circles, are using the port debate to their advantage.

It’s the oldest political strategy in the book. Find a way to pit the people against something that the government supports and you will have pit the people against the government. Doing this 18 months away from the next election campaign cycle is exactly what is happening right now in relation to some of the political opposition we are seeing.

This should not be interpreted to mean that some of our politicians (both existing and wannabes alike) are not debating in the interests of the people. But you only need to pause for a few minutes to observe the many examples of political opportunism that is rife in this debate.

It’s actually doing a great disservice to the debate as the people who oppose the project are being drowned out by politicians saying what they think their supporters and potential supporters want to hear. This happens enough during our elections and isn’t what we need right now.

Category: development, Local News, Viewpoint