Premier: Cruise opposition political
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that while there may be a few people genuinely concerned about the environment, the majority of those opposing his government’s proposed cruise berthing project and calling for a referendum are politically motivated — a claim that may soon be tested if there is a referendum. Speaking on Radio Cayman on Monday, he attacked some of the people leading the referendum campaign as well as members of the opposition, whom he accused of being disingenuous about their position. At least three members on the opposition benches were in favour when they were members of his party and are now opposing it purely because the government is proposing it, he said.
But as the referendum continues to gain momentum, with an estimated 4,000 signatures already collected, the opposition appears to be reflecting a much wider public sentiment, which is that the people should make this decision, whether that is for or against the proposed cruise berthing facility and expanded cargo operation.
“I know that there are some people who have legitimate concerns and feel strongly and sincerely about the environmental impact that such a project will have, and those people have every right to feel that way and I would in no way trivialise their views about that,” McLaughlin said.
He said that three members of the opposition, Arden McLean, Anthony Eden and Alva Suckoo, are opposed to this project “only because they are in the opposition”, and suggested they previously held strong views that it was needed.
McLaughlin singled out McLean and said that throughout their time in political office together the East End member had always supported the dock, and as recently as the last LA meeting had still offered support for the project. The premier said McLean was now insincere and misleading the public into thinking he was against it to make political capital.
“It is just a good political platform to kick off an opposition campaign to try to achieve government next time around,” the premier said, accusing McLean of putting his political interest above the national interest.
However, McLean told CNS that, yes, he does believe that the Cayman Islands may need to develop a pier, but that there is no need to develop more than one and the only way it can work is to be much further out to sea, well away from the harbour front. More importantly, the long time East End representative added, he was wholeheartedly in support of a referendum to let the people make this decision, not politicians.
Speaking at the opposition public meeting in West Bay about the dock on Monday evening, McLean re-emphasised that point and raised his concerns about the misinformation being delivered by government, the weakness of their numbers and justifications, as well as their reluctance to let Caymanians vote on it.
On the radio talk show McLaughlin argued that the project was in the best interest of the country, and he compared the resistance now to the resistance when the current cargo facility was being developed. He said the public had to now bear in mind whether they wanted a strong cruise sector in future or to see it decline.
The premier claimed that cruise passengers spend more than $200 million per year — though that figure contrasts with the figures in the government’s own draft National Tourism Plan, which has the spend for last year at less than $150 million.
He further claimed that the people who are opposing the project have cosy lives and they don’t understand the dependency of many Caymanians on cruise tourism for their livelihood. He said he believed he had a mandate and it was too late for a referendum.
Criticising the key spokespeople opposing the project and leading the referendum campaign, he said the largest percentage of the opposition came from the government’s political opponents or those with an economic interest and not because of genuine public concerns.
However, since Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell held his own public meeting last month, the public has continued to demand answers about the bidders involved, the process, the costs, as well as who and how it is being paid for.
During their appearance on For the Record on Monday, both McLaughlin and Kirkconnell refused to answer the question posed by Johann Moxam, one of those supporting the referendum campaign, about how much is too much when it comes to a price tag for this project. It is understood that, whatever the model, it will ultimately be paid for from fees collected from cruise passengers and the cruise line, which currently go into port coffers and, indirectly, the public purse.
Again, as was the case at his own meeting, Kirkconnell failed to explain how the project, which he repeatedly has described as a ‘design, build and finance model’, would be financed. Instead, the minister said it would be down to the successful bidder to decide how the cruise and expanded cargo project would be paid for.
The opposition is continuing its district public meetings tonight, Wednesday, at the Seafarers’ centre.
Then on Thursday evening Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, within whose constituency the entire project will be developed, will be hosting the opposition at the George Town Town Hall. Bryan has also invited the tourism minister to attend in order to assist with the many questions that remain outstanding, especially given the specific impact the project will have for his constituents.
The Premier has to understand that most of us including the Opposition, I would venture to say are not against a proper dock/ pier in the right place but we are against all the lies, trickery and trying to take us for fools. If the truth had been told upfront on this project I do not believe there would have been so many objectors. If the Premier, Mckeeva and Moses are prepared to fund this dock themselves, if they can guarantee that it will not effect George Town and seven mile beach, if they will ensure that China Harbour does not and never will be allowed to get involved in this or any other government initiated project in the Cayman Islands then I will go to the referendum polls and vote in favour. Until then I will encourage everyone I come in contact with to sign the referendum petition.
I believe it was Austin who said that while on the radio he was against the dock, but he has evolved and now in favour, guess we can also say that the members ofOpposition who the Premier claims were in favor and not so much now have also evolved. Only a dead person and a fool who cannot change their minds.
Do you know that Sunshine Skyway Bridge cost to build was only $244 mil?
Compare to the cost of simple capital projects in the Cayman islands, such as schools or the airport.
the voice of the people is what matters …not just yours or the rich/lodge’s?
Of course the opposition to the Port is political. It is also being nourished by capital from a hugely profitable business monopoly with a lot to lose if the Port goes through.
Cayman’s strength and what got us to where we are today is largely the result of former leaders with foresight, hard work, and determination, getting infrastructure projects done. The Port project is a critical element of our overall infrastructure and without improvement we will quickly fall behind our competition. For those opposing the project, how do you propose to maintain our robust economy and steady growth? If you take away the cruise tourism pillar, then you have to replace it with something. Maybe our political wannabes and the tender boat owner’s extended employee group have some suggestions? I haven’t heard anything positive out of the opposers yet.
Can we have a referendum to decide how much our leaders should be paid?
The pushback probably has little to do with the port.
The people are basically against Alden and how he has screwed Cayman.
An awakening is taking place around the world to expose the two factions in the mix, those motivated by money and those motivated by love.
Alden hit the nail on the head. Hear opposition and future political wannabes are all scared in their boots that if this project goes ahead, the island will be on a boom and they won’t be able to politrick their way into a fat pay check.
Surely IF everyone was for the port besides a few political wannabes the said wannabes would not be doing them selves any favors to get elected? I don’t see the logic in yours or Alden’s argument.
I think Alden has a point. How is it possible that every single opposition member is against this project? And also every single future political candidate are also all very vocally against this project? I find that very peculiar. I can guarantee that some if not all of these members actually want the project to go forward, but only under their watch and under their power, so that they can reap the praises when Caymanians are employed and making money for their families.
Of course you conveniently leave out the fact that members of the current government have been opposed to the project in past and now being members of the government are now for the project
I.e. Austin Harris
Members of the PPM when they were the Opposition
“And also every single future political candidate are also all very vocally against this project?” – Didn’t know you could see into the future, perhaps you should use your powers for more than wide-reaching political attacks
The call for a referendum is in large part because of the secrecy surrounding the project. And the CIG’s poor track record with effectively managing major projects…or the dump too.
And the refusal of CIG to pass in to law “The standards in Public Life Law”. Why???
And the removal of DoE or anyone on the steering committee to protect the environment.
And is the Governments and pro-port lobby not “political”? It sure seems so! I even had to stop listening to Radio Cayman recently as every two songs there is the CIG / pro-port lobby advertisements blaring (paid for with public funds no doubt!).
So don’t tell me that those asking for their democratic say by way of a referendum is “political”….I’m not buying that coming from someone who was so vehemently against the port when Mac was in power. Referendum Now!
Against a corrupt port deal with the chinese* And would still be against any port deal with the Chinese if that were to ever happen.
Alden is a complete fraud and projecting on to the public. He has no credibility with persons outside of the party diehards. Everything he does is to guarantee his political survival like his political marriage to McKeeva Bush which weakened the ppm, his support for the port to satisfy investors of the duty free businesses that sponsored the ppm campaign. McLaughlin’s political track record is one of failure as minister of education and poor fiscal management on everything he touches. Just look at the school projects a high school cost over one hundred million dollars do to his monumental ego and arrogance. The port project is the latest disaster which will cement his legacy of failure and unfortunately doom Cayman environmentally and financially once he retires to his farm.
Perhaps we should have a referendum to have a vote of no confidence in the government and call for a new general election. This whole Unity Government non-existent mandate is absurd.
The PPM had a clear mandate in 2013 when this project was first started and they won a clear majority with the dock as a major part of their campaign. They did not start this project after the last election, just continuing it. Regardless, their party won more seats than any other party in the last election, hence why they were able to form a party and others were not.
FYI, In a previous post I said he didn’t call out Anthony, I meant to write Ezzard. Apologies.
The premier has really deluded himself and completely out of touch with the people. When you shroud things in secrecy how do you expect people to trust you? Believing you have a mandate, is not the same thing as having a mandate. The referendum will decide democratically if or not you have a mandate.
The Premier is being very political by stating that it is too late for a referendum! What the hell is he thinking? By saying that he sure is stirring up a political ants nest in the face of those who signed the petition, which is constitutional. Mr, Premier you are playing with Fire.( ants).
The people of this island, my fellow Caymanians, need to stop this government in such a way that it will put, not the fear of God, but of US into all future governments. Show them that we have had ENOUGH! The old boy days are DONE! The days of free hand outs for votes are DONE! Start by putting consecutive 2 term limits on politicians and a 3 term lifetime limit. Rotate the stock to keep things fresh. Then motion to solve all existing projects before a single penny is put into something new. Finish our schools that have laid unfinished, our roads, our infrastructure. Dictate terms to the contractors that these projects are to be built by such and such at the cost of such and such and HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE IF THEY FAIL TO DELIVER LIKE THE REST OF THE WORLD DOES! Keep family out of politics, example Kirkconnell, don’t need to elaborate. Find an education system that actually works and copy it here. Put a complete freeze on work permits. Take control of our financial sector again and dictate to these non-Caymanian business that if you operate here YOU EMPLOY HERE! Encourage utilities competition and invest in renewable energy, tidal and wind. If it wasn’t viable countries wouldn’t be doing it.
Angry Capslock man at it again!
The dock is one of the projects that would give and protect Caymanians jobs over any other project in our history. Hotels are great, but all foreign owned and employ mostly foreigners. Caymanians in water sports, taxis, retail, tourist attractions etc are all mostly Caymanian employed and owned. It gives the little guys a chance to be entrepreneurs. Build the dock and keep us employed!
Funny how it will protect Caymanian jobs when it won’t be built by Caymanians.
“Caymanians in water sports, taxis, retail, tourist attractions etc are all mostly Caymanian employed and owned” – Will still have their jobs. Quit fear mongering.
There will be mass job loss when the cruise industry drops 50% as indicated. Hate how economics works my friend.
Then that will show how rigid and nonacceptance to change and adaptability we really are. Shift the focus from cruise tourism which is a fraction of overall tourism dollars to stay overs. Maybe our market is too saturated with dive companies or tour operators. Maybe a little trimming of the fat is required but people make it sound that if we don’t build the pier, tourism as a whole will dry up completely and Cayman will sink and fall into the trench when that certainly ins’t true. People forget that the CIG wants us to spend hundreds of millions to accommodate 2 boats IF they are slotted to this area of the Caribbean for a measly 2,000 tourists twice a month. The cruise companies have said they won’t stop sending people here and 15 out of the next hundred ship built are megas and most are going to Asia. As for how economics work, the economy if it is as healthy as you think it is will adjust, there may or may not be job losses but it won’t be mass job losses and if we concentrate on expanding the stay overs, that will compensate. Perhaps if specific dive companies didn’t monopolize specific hotels and allowed a free choice market then the blow wouldn’t be as bad. People need to take off the port blinders and realize Cayman has more to offer than a port and an already over crowded capital.
Alden is 1000% correct. almost all of the people that are vocal in this push against the dock, and make no mistake it is a push against the dock not a movement for democratic rights, is made up of either people in opposition trying to hit at anything government does, or political wannabes trying to get in to politics or people with a vested interest in keeping a monopoly boat shuttle service worth millions.
I’m not a political wannabe and I want the government to make good choices for me but I will not let them tell me what to think. If this government had nothing to hide or be ashamed of there would be transparency and anyone who said it is brainwashed.
I have no vested interest in tenders not Kirks, I work in a bank. I am Caymanian and I do NOT want this port build without a referendum.
Alden has a perpetual foot in mouth disease. He thinks he is politically astute and generally very clever. if you were clever Mr. Dictator you would not make utterances like you just did. How can you Mr. Croc of Sxx call the petition political when everything you do is political. You are joined at the hip with Big Mac now … the same man you used to bash for 10 years to get elected. You let CHEC into the port bids- the same CHEC you , your cronies and your newest lackey ( not Roy) Austin used to pound on the airwaves when UDP was in power. You sir and your band of PPM thieves won 7 out of 19 seats -you do not have our mandate. Alden just go away to your farm in east end ,you are a burden on yourself , Cayman and Red Bay constituents.
At least Alden has called a spade a spade. Some of the most vocal opponents to the dock are simply trying to get votes and gain favour in the next election. They don’t want the government to get another large scale project in place because employment will Sky rocket and they won’t be able to get in the next election. That is pure greed and holding the island and Caymanians back for their power hungry political egos. Not to mention they want the fat pay check since they can’t get employed anywhere else.
@10:45 Oh you mean what he did for years in against Mac? Do you not remember that?
Of course not braindead PPM supports don’t think, they do as they are told and don’t question anything
If you are so certain of the great benefits, just “Kavanaugh” it – you have the votes. Then you can face the consequences at the next election.
Are the 4000 signatures from both petitions combined or just the official one for the referendum? There were two lists you could sign, one only for those with the right to vote in Cayman and one that anyone could sign.
The real question is are there really 4,000 signatures or are the anti-port folks making that number up? They haven’t been shy about twisting the facts to suit them so why would this be any different.
Well folks the kirkbots just got on line watch the thumps downs rise as the inflate their idiotic leaders and mind conditioned followers ego’s watch ashame we have such lowlife running this place
Sorry Aldart but the desire for a comprehensive analysis and transparent procurement is not merely political…it is the desire of the people that you don’t even pretend to represent anymore. It is apparent that you realize you will lose your seat next election XXXX.
Dear 9:36am you must read between the lines because that is exactly how our dear leader thinks, only his brainwashed disciples and the ppm flock who believe AL’s Gospel are considered “people” the rest are beneath him or common vermin or scum. On occasion every 4 years when he needs you to vote for his greatness he might just give you an audience and allow you to ascend to his high chair to speak to you lowly serfs! Aaaaah you folks never learn eh? All hail our King Mac! sorry folks alden is only the pretender to the throne!
I’m confused- if government is really concerned why are they so against the referendum and supporting their citizens? Their job is to work for the people – this is a democracy not a dictatorship. I’ve been to meetings for and against and quite frankly, the back benchers are starting to make a lot more sense and without the need for propaganda- keep up the good work! ????
Donald McLaughlin…the Greatest Dock EVER built and will make the MOST money in History and supported by EVERYONE……..really?
Alden you PoS wannabe dictator, do not put words in my mouth! My opposition to the port is commonsensical not political. Get off your high horse and LISTEN to your people!!
I agree, you do not speak for me and you will not speak for me on this port project. I WANT A REFERENDUM! I HAVE SIGNED THE PETITION AND I WILL HAVE MY SAY!
Aldart knows this is his last term and doesn’t even pretend to represent or care about the needs of the Caymanian people. If you happen to see him in public be sure to let your children know he is the scum who gave away their future for his own self interests.
So says Kim El Dunce your “Gowerment” is so rife and riddle with corruption that it is now enabling Eastern Caribbean third world elements to come here and buy the place up wholesale! But you seem to think that Cooper City Florida is going to offer some respite when things go south here. You and your bunch are a disgrace dear leader! Hows that for political? The environment will always become a political matter when politicians just like you and your cohort boss hogg try to destroy it. Its unfortunate that our resistance is the only language you understand. Viva Cayman!!
REVOLUTION!
Someone needs to start a list of names of those to be the first against the wall when the revolution comes.
Wait. Don’t you mean ‘Wiwa’ Cayman? ;0)
Do Mr. McLaughlin care about anything else but himself and his political career and agenda ? Your whole argument here Mr. Premier is pure Alden McLaughlin politico .I hope that you people see now what and who he cares about , not you or the Environment .
Caymanian here. No political motive at all. I just don’t want you to rape our ocean. Pretty simple if you ask me.
#metoo Alden, Moses and Mcdweebler are conspiring to have their way and rape our environment.
Lol.
By the way the voting buttons don’t work
No Alden.
As some of us have been saying for quite some time now; this monumental decision must be decided by the people of the Cayman Islands NOT a Premier, Minister of Tourism or political party.
Primary reason being, when said positions are vacated, swapped, and a lost to memory – that 30 acre site of underwater concrete, steel, silt and dredged destruction shall remain.
The CBF is of far greater importance and significance than you and or any of your colleagues – opposition included.
I trust this helps clear up any confusion.
– Whodatis
#signthepetitionforaportreferendum
#haveyoursay
(Information on how to do so can be found on the “Cruise Port Referendum” Facebook and social media pages.)
As it was said in the meeting last night. Caymanians have become obsolete economically and financially and at the rate the government is going we will be obsolete politically as well. Such a sad state of affairs.
How can a man with a history of huge project overrun (any remember Clifton Hunter?) be put back into a position to oversee a even bigger project? this doesn’t speak well for our intelligence as a whole Cayman.
Do not be discouraged Mr Premier & Honorable Bush as you know what to do for us. Just get CHEC & Decco going full steam ahead; between you all it will be a wonderful project that the world will envy!
@10:58 I was going to say you don’t know how to use the internet but you posted here. Research CHEC.
A “few” people? There a THOUSANDS of people opposing this.
Ministers seem out of their depth on this one. Good to see some good, old-fashioned community organising around a referendum, long may it continue!
Three words: Fix the dump!
Yes and then put Alden in it with Mckeewa now that is a real solution? The bacteria from both of them is so caustic iron wouldn’t survive there,
Apparently the Premier is now putting himself in the place of the all knowing God. How does he know that the three members of the opposition thst he singled out is not sincere in trying to protect the environment? Why didn’t he include Anthony Eden? He is also against the way they are lying and trying to mislead the public on this project. How dare he say thst it is too late for a referendum!! Can someone tell him that he has no power to control that if enough people sign it. The Premier should be the last person to even consider beginning another big project in these islands. Look what happened to the Clifton hunter School and John Gray High School. Why would he want to make the same mistake twice. I said it before and I will say it again. ” when someone shows you who they are, believe it!!
He just added fuel into the fire. Never disregard intelligence of the constituents and deny them VOICE.
This is not North Korea.