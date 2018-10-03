Miller raises corruption concerns over port bid

(CNS): The opposition leader has written to the Anti-Corruption Commission about the presence of representatives of two cruise lines, which are known to be involved in one of the final three bids for the cruise port project, on the same platform as those managing the process at the tourism ministry’s public meeting last week. Ezzard Miller told CNS that he is concerned that their appearance was a serious conflict for the government’s George Town cruise facility.

David Candib, who is the named representative in the Verdant Isle group for Carnival, and Miguel Reyna from Royal Caribbean, also involved in the same bid, sat with Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell and civil servants in the procurement team.

Despite having the bidders by their side, Kirkconnell and his chief officer, Stran Bodden, categorically refused to name the final three bidders now engaged in the last part of the process to secure the contract, though no reason was given why naming the bidders would undermine the current process.

Even in the face of demands from the audience that government lift the lid of secrecy about who is vying for what will be the biggest-ever capital project in Cayman’s history, they refused. However, information about the bidders has been emerging online, especially the Verdant Isle group, which is a consortium that includes local contractors McAlpine, the Orion Marine Group as well as Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

The opposition leader said the optics of having representatives involved in a town-hall meeting, where both of them were pushing the public to support a project for which they have a direct pecuniary interest, were “awful”, as he queried what the cost was for bringing Candib and Reyna down to Cayman for this meeting to assist the minister in advocating for a project that is dividing the community.

In his letter to the ACC the opposition leader said it was an “obvious appearance of conflicts”. He said he did not believe their appearance was “in keeping with best practices for the tendering process” and that the “Caymanian public deserves to have these relationships investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission”, as he pointed to the spectre of corruption.

Miller added that having representatives from the major projects office being involved with the promotion and public lobby for support for the cruise berthing facility while managing the process was also of concern.

Speaking to CNS following a public meeting held by the opposition, Miller said that he wanted the ACC to determine what is going on. He said it continued to be part of the opposition’s goal to weed out corruption, or the perception of it, within government. He said that the perception of corruption would be lessened if government were more transparent about this project.

“We are calling on the government to be more transparent and tell the whole truth about the project instead of the selective misrepresentation,” he added.

Tuesday evening was the first public meeting by the opposition to outline the information they have managed to gather about the proposed project and counter what they believe is the misinformation being pushed about it by government.

During the first of these road-show meetings, which took place in North Side, a small audience heard Miller and MLA Arden McLean challenge the statistics government is using to justify the project. There was also a compelling presentation from underwater photographer Courtney Platt that undermined claims at the tourism ministry’s public meeting last week that the dredging for this project will be largely in an area of dead coral. (Check back to CNS for a report on that issue later.)

The campaigners who are also pushing for a people-initiated referendum were also present and managed to collect several more names for the growing petition from the people who attended.

The opposition meetings continue this evening at the Bodden Town Civic Centre at 7:30pm.

