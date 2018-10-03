Miller raises corruption concerns over port bid
(CNS): The opposition leader has written to the Anti-Corruption Commission about the presence of representatives of two cruise lines, which are known to be involved in one of the final three bids for the cruise port project, on the same platform as those managing the process at the tourism ministry’s public meeting last week. Ezzard Miller told CNS that he is concerned that their appearance was a serious conflict for the government’s George Town cruise facility.
David Candib, who is the named representative in the Verdant Isle group for Carnival, and Miguel Reyna from Royal Caribbean, also involved in the same bid, sat with Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell and civil servants in the procurement team.
Despite having the bidders by their side, Kirkconnell and his chief officer, Stran Bodden, categorically refused to name the final three bidders now engaged in the last part of the process to secure the contract, though no reason was given why naming the bidders would undermine the current process.
Even in the face of demands from the audience that government lift the lid of secrecy about who is vying for what will be the biggest-ever capital project in Cayman’s history, they refused. However, information about the bidders has been emerging online, especially the Verdant Isle group, which is a consortium that includes local contractors McAlpine, the Orion Marine Group as well as Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.
The opposition leader said the optics of having representatives involved in a town-hall meeting, where both of them were pushing the public to support a project for which they have a direct pecuniary interest, were “awful”, as he queried what the cost was for bringing Candib and Reyna down to Cayman for this meeting to assist the minister in advocating for a project that is dividing the community.
In his letter to the ACC the opposition leader said it was an “obvious appearance of conflicts”. He said he did not believe their appearance was “in keeping with best practices for the tendering process” and that the “Caymanian public deserves to have these relationships investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission”, as he pointed to the spectre of corruption.
Miller added that having representatives from the major projects office being involved with the promotion and public lobby for support for the cruise berthing facility while managing the process was also of concern.
Speaking to CNS following a public meeting held by the opposition, Miller said that he wanted the ACC to determine what is going on. He said it continued to be part of the opposition’s goal to weed out corruption, or the perception of it, within government. He said that the perception of corruption would be lessened if government were more transparent about this project.
“We are calling on the government to be more transparent and tell the whole truth about the project instead of the selective misrepresentation,” he added.
Tuesday evening was the first public meeting by the opposition to outline the information they have managed to gather about the proposed project and counter what they believe is the misinformation being pushed about it by government.
During the first of these road-show meetings, which took place in North Side, a small audience heard Miller and MLA Arden McLean challenge the statistics government is using to justify the project. There was also a compelling presentation from underwater photographer Courtney Platt that undermined claims at the tourism ministry’s public meeting last week that the dredging for this project will be largely in an area of dead coral. (Check back to CNS for a report on that issue later.)
The campaigners who are also pushing for a people-initiated referendum were also present and managed to collect several more names for the growing petition from the people who attended.
The opposition meetings continue this evening at the Bodden Town Civic Centre at 7:30pm.
Interesting story from Europe – https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/dubrovnik-cruise-ship-cap-croatia-overtourism-two-dock-a8565166.html
Note the final comment, “We are ready to lose some money, but we will have a better quality of life for citizens and tourists.” We need more honest politicians like that.
With the amount of money involved here anyone who believes there’s not going to be kickbacks and quid pro quo deals greasing the wheels is delusional. But why is Ezzard singling this particular project out for attention when there are numerous other projects in recent years that have clearly been edged through with secret payouts and handshakes?
Cause it is really obvious that things are NOT above board and the government are hiding the facts. The question is why?
2:09 Money? If it goes ahead we’re talking a serious chunk of change here, more than enough for the people involved to pack up and retire somewhere the law can’t touch them.
You just compared your Country’s education standards to cruise ship visitors who spend peanuts.
The fact that you aren’t bothered about the CIG spending 300-400 MILLION on a port….just baffles me.
This is A LOT of money. Which could be spent on Education, Health Care and Immigration. To start.
Because this is the single largest project proposed in our history
and has the ability to saddle our tiny nation with yet unforeseen quantities of debt, ecological damage and other consequences
The public has never been as openly opposed to a project in my lifetime as much as this one, there were always grumblings but this port is different
People are willing to take action
and the Opposition knows that
CNS, maybe the anti corruption commission should be investigating this matter.
Or we just call for an election and see who now gets in.
The current government members seem to have forgotten who put them there, we can’t get answers.
Lol, that’s what he told the 7 interested souls who bothered to show up? Were refreshments served?
Honorable Mr. Miller, although I admit that there many issues that you and I do not agree on, I am glad that you are standing your ground on this matter. This has shown me that when it really boils down to what really matters to the people of Cayman, you Sir are stalwart in your beliefs and stance that the interest of the people of Cayman are more important than a few want to be oligarchs who are more interested in what their positions of power can do for them.
Thank you Sir, my respect for you has grown tremendously. Steer the course and bring us out of of this darkness and back into the light.
Well put and agree completely with the above.
Ezzard for Premier, said it before….you had Aladdin for 8 years.
Ezzy can’t be so bad!
Dear honorable Miller, more important is that CHEC & Decco are very tight on this project plus they have the ear of our leaders. Please get that investigated.
Here here, and if the ACC determines there is indeed corruption then personal/business finances on all of them need to be subpoenaed and if need be, charges brought up.
please, I think the expression is ‘hear, hear’ and not here here