Tourism association divided over cruise port

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Tourism Association, which represents businesses dealing with both overnight and cruise tourism, is attempting to stay neutral on the increasingly polarized debate about the government’s plans to develop a berthing facility in George Town Harbour, as its membership is divided over the issue. Following a board meeting earlier this week, CITA released a short statement indicting that it would not take a position because of the diversity of it members. Instead, it will focus on accessing and evaluating “the information available”, so each member can “take an informed position,” according to CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick.

CNS contacted the organisation to ask if it had taken a survey of its membership to see where the majority view lies and whether or not CITA backed the referendum. Leacock-Broderick told us that because of the wide representation in the association, it was difficult to make a decision on behalf of all its members.

“With fair and equal recognition of the range of feedback and interests across all our sectors, the board understands that it cannot find nor take one singular stance on either side of this matter that truly represents a collective position of the association’s members,” she told CNS, as she re-emphasised the board’s position of neutrality and the goal to instead help the members get access to information “rather than think that we can make a decision for our members”.

CITA released a follow-up statement today, which noted that back in 2015 CITA said that any proposal to develop cruise berthing facilities in the Cayman Islands would be informed by the results of the environmental impact assessment and outlined business case.

However, the re-design appears to have further complicated issues for the association, which covers a very broad cross-section of Cayman’s tourism industry. It includes some business that could gain from the project, while dive and watersports operators, especially in George Town Harbour, could see their businesses closed down.

“There has been considerable revision to the 2015 proposal that is the basis for the procurement process,” Leacock-Broderick said. “As we understand from the statements made by the deputy premier, the EIA and OBC will be updated specific to the successful bid proposal for consideration by Cabinet before any contract is executed. We expect that if this government is to remain consistent with their stated commitment to transparency, the updated documents will be shared with the public.”

However, according to comments made by officials at the public meeting in George Town, which was hosted by the tourism ministry, the updated EIA will be conducted by whoever ends up securing the contract for the project, so there is no indication that it will ever be made public before work begins.

In addition, it is not clear how the OBC will be updated to reflect the potential loss of business, the impact on other attractions and infrastructure or how the tourism sector will manage through the construction period, which is expected to last more than two years.

Leacock-Broderick said CITA was hoping that ultimately the views of the stakeholders would be taken into consideration before Cabinet makes a final decision. “Meanwhile, we are garnering questions to pose to government for answers which may assist members in their process of reaching an informed personal and business position,” she added.

It is not clear from her comments in today’s release whether or not the association backs the people-initiated referendum, which would provide the opportunity for its members who are registered voters to have their say.

The public is invited to another George Town meeting on the issue Thursday evening, hosted by MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) at the George Town Town Hall, starting at 7:30pm, where the referendum petition will be available for people to sign.

Anyone wanting to sign the petition can now call 327-5411 to arrange for the petition to come to you.

