CINICO boss sacked by board

(CNS): In an unexpected announcement, the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company board of directors said that CEO Lonny Tibbetts has been fired. The news was delivered in a short statement from the board, which is chaired by Patricia Estwick, via GIS on Monday. The long-time public servant has been at the helm of the government-owned health insurance company, which provides cover for some 15,000 Caymanians, for almost eight years. In a very short release the directors said he had been sacked with immediate effect but gave no reason for that termination.

“Unfortunately, as a result of information which recently came to the attention of the Board of Directors and which has been investigated, a decision was taken to terminate the employment of the CEO of CINICO, with immediate effect,” the directors stated, adding that they do not propose to make any further comments at this time.

CNS reached out to Tibbetts, who said he was unable to comment at present but would release a statement via his attorneys. CNS understands, however, that there are no criminal allegations being made at this time and that his termination relates to allegations of general misconduct.

Before taking up the post as boss of the publicly owned insurance company, which has recently been cited as a possible launching point for a national system, Tibbetts worked for what was the Department of Employment. In early 2010 he was suspended from his post as DER director over internal staff issues.

The investigation into the situation reportedly cleared his name because the issues largely related to problems that began before he took over as director, and he was about to be reinstated when he was given the CEO post at CINICO.

CINICO’s clients are made up of civil servants, indigents, the elderly and people who cannot get insurance with the private market because of pre-existing conditions or other barriers.

