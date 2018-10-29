CIG spends people’s cash to stop people’s vote
(CNS): Government has not yet revealed how much public cash it has been spending on promoting its vision for cruise berthing facilities in George Town and trying to dissuade people from signing the petition for a people-initiated referendum on the topic. Campaigners who believe the people should have a say in this process are concerned that the Unity government is using the people’s money to try to stop them. As the tendering process edges towards a final decision on who will develop this huge infrastructure project, the premier has stated on a number of occasions that a referendum would derail the project.
As volunteers are now going door to door with the petition, which has been signed so far by more than 4,000 people, the target number of 5,280 names is well in sight. But some of those involved in the referendum campaign have raised their concerns that government is undermining the people’s democratic right to a vote by trying to prevent people from signing the petition and using taxpayers’ money to do it.
Government has spent money on radio, television and newspaper advertisements and has been pushing an online campaign, especially on Facebook, that is labelling those who sign the petition as anti-tourism in an effort to galvanize its supporters not to sign.
Support Our Tourism, a campaign financed by the Ministry of Tourism, continues to promote positions and figures that are contradicted by the government’s own reports as well as other industry-based information. From the exaggerated time ships will spend in the port to the amount cruise ship passengers actually spend on shore, government is misleading the public on several issues and using the public coffers to do it.
Emphatically opposed to the idea of a national ballot on the issue, Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated that the government already has a mandate because it was elected to office following the 2017 elections, having campaigned on a port — an argument that has been largely called into question.
How much government has spent trying to prevent people signing the petition has not been revealed, but CNS understands that a number of FOI requests have been made seeking that information.
Campaigners who are opposed to the cruise facility have argued that a referendum is the only way for government to know if there is real support for this project, given the significant issues that the public has recently been made aware of which appear to contradict the government’s claims about why the facility is needed.
Two major cruise lines have confirmed that, although they will not bring mega cruise ships here because they will not tender, they have no intention of pulling other ships from George Town and Cayman will always be a destination of choice for their passengers.
Industry reports and documentation have also confirmed that only a small percentage of the ships on the order books over the next decade are Oasis-class ships.
Meanwhile, Cayman has had record-breaking cruise arrival numbers this summer. In its own recently published National Tourism Plan, the Department of Tourism highlighted the strains already being placed on some of Cayman’s attractions and infrastructure. It pointed to the difficulty on busy cruise days of managing passenger numbers even now — while the government is hoping that around 700,000 more year will come once the country has berthing facilities, with no apparent plan to deal with this increase.
The government has insisted that the redesigned plans will reduce the environmental impact, but the truth is the tourism ministry opted for a design that reduces the damage by around only 7%. This means that many acres of hugely significant and pristine coral reefs remain under threat, not just in the dredging footprint but much further afield as a result of the movement of silt and sediment. The plans also place several wrecks that have cultural importance under threat.
Government is also using misleading figures about the number of tourism jobs that it claims will be lost if the project does not go ahead. Many of the 4,000 workers who government says depend on tourism are on work permits, and many of them also service the growing and far more lucrative overnight business.
As well as scepticism about the justifications for the project, suspicions about its financing remains a problem for government. Government claims it will not pay for it, but this has been challenged by referendum supporters and the opposition, who point out that cash currently collected from passenger fees and go into public coffers will likely go to the developer.
So far government has not stated how the financing model for this project will work, who will really own the facility once its finished and who in the end will benefit and who will lose. While the price tag has been estimated to be around $200 million, many people believe that it will be far more.
Category: development, Government Finance, Local News, Politics
so let me see if I can get this straight. The government is under fire because they ‘don’t communicate’ enough. ‘don’t tell us enough’. ‘hide in the back and don’t say anything’. So when they put up a facebook page, hold a public meeting and run a few ads in the paper now they are trying to scare people and everyone is up in arms?
this is an absolute nonsense. I hope that the anti-group do not succeed because if they do, there is going to be a massive negative change felt by everyone in this country. Even those rich folks who don’t care about the people who drive taxis and tour buses, or take people out on boats for a living. but they will start to care when hundreds of unemployed people get desperate.
this whole argument is about those who ‘have; wanting to haul the ladder up, leaving the others behind, because they are inconvenienced by cruise shippers walking around in George Town. what a shame.
We need to be building each other up, and looking after each other.
W O W I’ve just had time to sit and read the article- AND all the comments. It leads me to thoughtfully contemplate that the petition can likely now get well in excess of the necessay 25% voting electorate! Government is sadly unresponsive, I’ve had no response from my elected MLA concerning the costs of this project and when posing questions to the Minister of Environment he seems to not have the knowledge and generally a rather lackluster approach to the project- it’s an utter shambles but this is not some little playground problem, it’s very SERIOUS Cayman and I hope that everyone is paying attention!
We had a petition from West Bay that had 4000 people who signed to stop the closing of the west bay road going through Kimpton Inn. Remember that? Then when the 4 lane was opened they changed their mind. Can you imagine if they had stopped it? Because Grand father used to walk or go by horseback across there? Look at the domino effect by closing the road? A new hotel and condo, Kaboo event, A new headquarters for Red Sail Diving and a completed 4 lane highway. “What you wish for may not be what you get”
Truly moronic how the government and port supporters claim to have a mandate and claims public support on the project but then spends public funds to spread misinformation on the issue trying to sway Caymanians from voting
Either you have a mandate and public support and you are willing to prove it with a referendum
Or you know that you don’t have public support, have no mandate and still want to carry the project through in spite of the people’s opinion
It can’t be both
I signed the petition, not necessarily to oppose the dock, but to force the Government to provide more transparency regarding the cost/benefit/environmental analysis.
I hope that everyone on the Islands can now see the value of the pier and those politicians who are trying to push this project down the throats of everyone and destroy the future of the Islands . Maybe $2.0 value
CAYMANIANS, WAKE UP! Your government is spending PUBLIC FUNDS to run advertisements that are incredibly misleading. Why are the ads on the radio stating that “It is a myth that Cayman does not need cruise tourism”?? Those that are calling for a referendum have NEVER said that cruise tourism is not important!! Your government is intentionally trying to mislead you into thinking that those people calling for a referendum do not support cruise tourism. This is incredibly disingenuous on the part of the government. If they would do that, intentionally trying to mislead the people, then why should they be trusted??
Of course the Cayman Islands needs cruise tourism. No one has ever disputed that. The question is whether the Cayman Islands needs to build expensive cruise berthing piers for the new mega-cruise ships. The existing cruise ships will continue to come here anyway!
Make no mistake, ANY dredging in the harbour will ruin the dive sites on the west side. ANY dredging in the harbour will wash up on Seven Mile Beach. ANY dredging in the harbour will effect the wave action on the west side and could result in horrible and permanent beach erosion! Sign the petition Caymanians, and at least you will have a say in what happens to YOUR Country!!
so what about the garbage incenerator…govt sign deal that we would be taxed to cover maintenance and other costs…including normal operational…i was told? ppm just squandering more poor people money? ahoy maties…yo all driving with yur eyes close!!!????
Priceless!!!!! lol
People keep voting them in!!!! lol
Well lucky I have dual passports to checkout when the sh#t hits the fan.
Well, that’s just it…they were actually voted out, yet slithered and back-stabbed themselves back into the cockpit anyway. We should have a coalition of independents running the country, instead, those folks are relegated to the back-bench and denied participation in the LA.
200 million is frivolous cruise berths is nothing compared to what we would have lost had the alternatives been given power. I’ll take it.
Rubbish ! no one can stop any one from following their own mind , those petition people are scared of failure because they know they are run out of time and they don’t have the votes they need, bottom line.
If the Government was so assured that this is the right thing and the people want it then why are they spending our money to try and suppress the petitions and if the petitions are doomed to fail because the people want the port then lets have the referendum and prove it once and for all. If the referendum comes and the port is voted in then that is that, the port has no resistance afterwards. The only people sacred of failure is the CIG, they are afraid the people will know the truth of this deal before it is done.
I say have the referendum and if the port is voted in then so be it but if it is not then it, Adlen, Moses, Mac, Austin and all those that switched to jump on the band wagon should all go to the wayside PERMANENTLY.
How is government trying to suppress the petition. By telling people the facts?
Do you know how many people have told me they support the piers but signed the petition thinking it was to get more information. Now they realise signing the petition will stop the project dead in its tracks they wish they hadn’t signed.
We can have the referendum no problem, but if the vote comes out in support of the piers we can’t just pick up where we left off and carry on. The whole procurement process has to start again which is 3 years of work and countless millions of the people’s money down the drain.
I say go ahead and build the piers and stop wasting time and money with the back and forth. Its been 20 years. How much longer are we going to talk about this before getting it done.
Anonymous 1 : 44pm , where are your ethics , dumped in the first word of your comment . I think that it is ethically wrong for the Unity government to had used Taxpayers money to work against them the Voters/Taxpayers .
The Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2009
People-initiated referendums
70.—(1) Without prejudice to section 69, a law enacted by the Legislature shall make provision to hold a referendum amongst persons registered as electors in accordance with section 90 on a matter or matters of national importance that do not contravene any part of the Bill of Rights or
any other part of this Constitution.
(2) Before a referendum under this section may be held—
(a) there shall be presented to the Cabinet a petition signed by not less than 25 per cent of persons registered as electors in accordance with section 90;
(b) the Cabinet shall settle the wording of a referendum question or questions within a reasonable time period as prescribed by law; and
(c) the Cabinet shall make a determination on the date the referendum shall be held in a manner prescribed by law.
(3) Subject to this Constitution, a referendum under this section shall be binding on the Government and the Legislature if assented to by more than 50 per cent of persons registered as electors in accordance with section 90.
.
.
#Petition #Referendum #Cayman #Constitution
Modern day communism. How can two gay people have their day in court to discuss the right to a specific life style yet, we have no right to vote on an important issue that sink this island into debt and damage the envorinment forever? Seems a bit unfair!
CNS an excellent article, I hope the Premier reads it.
It won’t make any difference if he does read it – his mind is totally CLOSED. Boy, am I sorry I voted for this jerk!!
Let’s hope the governor reads it.
At Say it: Are you sure he can read?
Sec. 70 of the Cayman Islands Constitution 2009 clearly sets out the constitutional rights and the process for a People-Initiated Referendum on issues of national importance.
However, the 13 elected MLAs who make up the Government of National Unity, who are sworn to defend the Constitution and the rights of its citizens, are prepared to use tax paying public funds to fight against its citizens from exercising those rights.
Where are the checks and balances in the governance structure that are represented by the Ombudsman’s Office, The Auditor General’s Office, The Elections Office, The Attorney General’s Office and The Governor’s Office?
What exactly is the elected government afraid of that causes them to attempt to shut out the people from exercising fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution?
Use your voice, get informed and sign the petition to exercise your democratic rights. The power rests in the people. We all deserve to know all the facts and to have our questions answered by our government before any agreements are signed. The scaremongering tactics and PR campaign by the government to stop its citizens is unprecedented.
The lack of transparency and deliberate misrepresentation of facts by CIG to suit their narrative ONLY drives further questions:
1. How will Cayman accommodate 2.5-3m cruise passengers per year? Does Cayman have the infrastructure to accommodate such numbers and provide a positive experience?
2. Where will passengers be situated when public beach accesses and facilities are limited and already strained?
3. Why is this Government committed to Quantity over Quality passenger experiences?
This is in direct contrast to the National Tourism Management Plan 2018-2023 under Attractions and Events – #14
4. What is the estimated total cost for a turnkey CBF facility?
5. How will the CBF be paid for?
It is important to note that surrendering tendering fees will not be enough to finance the deal over a 25 year term as we were originally told by government. Also tendering Services will still be required in some capacity during days when 5-8 ships are in port.
Where will the additional funds come from to pay for the project if the claim that CIG will not be paying for the CBF and there will be no new borrowings?
6. Is there a number (costs) that is deemed too much by this government, given the law of diminishing returns?
The time has come for the people to have their say on such important matters and infrastructure projects such as the CBF (cruise berthing facility) which “will be the largest, most complex and expensive capital works project in Cayman’s history”.
The decisions made today will impact present and future generations. We cannot afford to get them wrong.
Don’t forget the ongoing lifetime dredging costs to guarantee depth, running, and Maint costs, insurance (if it’s even possible)…a long list of missing recurring expenses.
Mr moxam , I have been wondering this for some time . Why is our money being spent to tell us what we want and don’t want ? A smart gov is suppose to listen to the people . Dear lord help us ,,,oh land of soft fresh breezes ,I’m missing you .
Well said and to the point Mr. Moxam . I will also say, I think that the Premier and the Unity government has stepping out of bounds of the Constitution in section 70 of the Constitution . The government working against the wishes of PEOPLE . Sounds like something that can be expected in Cuba , but not Cayman Islands .
Then why would the unity government use Taxpayers money to counter the petition for the referendum ? That is not the Government protecting the rights of the people . That is useing the Taxpayers money to work against them the Taxpayers .
I think this should be something that the Auditor General and Mr. Miller should look very closely into .
Wouldn’t the fact that the government is actively trying to suppress the wishes of the people in this instance in this way be considered a breach of trust and grounds for removal?
Government is using tax payers money to educate the people about the piers project. If the anti port lobbyists get enough signatures to trigger a referendum, a wholescale public education campaign would need to be undertaken using public money so people can be informed and decide one way or the other.
The anti port lobbyists are telling their side, government is telling their side. So how is that working against the will of the people?
Isn’t this what the anti-port lobbyists are supposedly asking for – more information?
Be careful what you wish for – you might get it.
Great comments, Mr. Moxam! You tell it like it is! Our poor leadership is failing us more and more every day. It makes me wonder, “Are these representatives really serving to make things better for the Cayman people or are they trying to enrich themselves!!!!”
Great points Johan. These are basic questions that govt refuse to answer we should all be very afraid how it is being done
Thank you Mr. Moxam many caymanians are standing with you and the group who have signed the petition.
Johann , where are checks and balances from the Attorney General and all the others , in the same bed .
If and when the referendum hits it’s mark and the vote is cast, if the vote is no, this deal should be struck forever down and a vote of no confidence should be brought forward against Moses, Alden and Mac.
I call for a vote of no confidence to be brought to the MLA or an immediate General Election and I call for a policy of 1 and done and immediate bar of anyone who has served. Once you have been elected and then left your post for whatever reason you can no longer be considered for re-election again period. We have no professional politicians, all we have are bunch of business men and women who politic on the side. The CIG has been a laughing stock and has made the Cayman Islands one along with it, it is filled with greed and corruption and it is time we the people took our government back from those who only care to line their pockets with OUR money and the pockets of their select friends, family and cronies.
I saw it’s time we get the wall ready and start lining people up against it.
What would be even more interesting is to find out who is funding the anti-cruise berthing campaign. It is obviously well funded. One of the administrators of Save Cayman mentioned that they receive most of their funds from Sunset House and Red Sail, which coincidentally are owned by the same people who own the tender company. Funny that a monopoly making millions can spend whatever they would like to save their gravy train and no one blinks an eye.
How about section 117 which was to establish a committee to oversee the personal disclosures and conflict checks for all senior public servants? That committee has a long list of alumni, attending professional conferences, and traveling the world, yet has had nothing to do since inception! Almost a decade after the Constitution 2009, the Standards in Public Life Law, which would criminalize current free-for-all, still has not been enacted!
Here’s a couple of questions for you Johann,
1. How is government preventing its citizens from exercising their rights? How exactly has the elected government attempted to shut out the people from exercising their constitutional rights?
Has government told the people they cannot have a referendum? NO!
Has Government has said it would not accept the petition? NO!
Have you gotten enough signatures to trigger a referendum NO!
The Constitution clearly says what is needed to trigger a referendum. If and when you collect enough signatures the process will run its due course. Until then how can you justifiably accuse government of stopping people from exercising their rights?
2. You talk about scaremongering tactics by government. You say you want more information and you deserve to know all the facts before any agreements are signed.
How many times does government have to say that the information you keep asking for WILL be made public WHEN it becomes available?
How is government supposed to tell you what will be in the final bids when the final bids haven’t been received yet? If they could I bet you’d be first in line calling foul!
How many times does government have to say the EIA will be updated; there will be more public consultation; the DoE will still be part of the process; but that stage hasn’t been reached yet?
3. Just because you don’t happen to like the answers doesn’t mean there is no transparency and government is hiding stuff. Why cant you have a little patience? cruise berthing has been talked about for 15 years. Why can’t you wait a few more months to have more information available? What’s the rush Johann? Jeez!
4. The plans for accommodating 2.3 (not 2.5-3m) cruise passengers per year are part of GT revitalization. This is not news. we were told this at the public meeting in June 2015 that you love to talk about. It is unrealistic to expect every single detail of the GT Revitalisation plan to be ready and sitting on a shelf waiting. The 2 projects have to move together so how can you expect to have all the answers up front on just one? last week on the radio they said the nitty-gritty details are being worked on now because this is the stage where it makes sense.
When building a house do you buy all the furniture first or do you wait till you get to that stage knowing that a) you have space to accommodate all of the furniture you need and b) getting them later doesn’t affect the building of the house and actually
makes more sense.
5. You keep asking if Cayman has the infrastructure to accommodate 2.3m and provide a positive experience?
Government says we do, the attractions say we do and the small businesses say we do. So why should anyone believe your personal opinion when the people that actually work with cruise on a daily basis say different based on their factual experience?
6. I guess you don’t like the answer to that one either cos its been said repeatedly that other beaches are being developed with all kinds of amenities to offer a fantastic experience, maybe even better than what is there now. Calico Jack is moving and others are too so you really don’t have to worry about where people will go. With other beaches in the mix there will be more space for people to choose where to go and less need for congestion in one space.
7. Who other than you has said anything about government being committed to quantity over quality? Government has said over and over that cruise AND stayover are important. One is not more important than the other and both need to have the right infrastructure in place for them to grow. Airport is being expanded to handle more growth. So why cant berthing be added to accommodate growth in cruise?
8. What is the estimated total cost for a turnkey CBF facility?
There you go again! why can’t you wait till the bids come back so government can tell you? do you really, really need to know right now, TODAY Johann?
9. How will the CBF be paid for? See answer above.
And on that point who says that tendering fees will not be enough to finance the deal over a 25 year term? Until and unless government is PROVEN to be lying, I for one will wait and see what the story is when the bids come back and we can all see what’s what.
10. Finally something I can agree with you on. “The CBF (cruise berthing facility) will be the largest, most complex and expensive capital works project in Cayman’s history”. I agree with you there and I also agree that the decisions made today will impact present and future generations.
So no, we cannot afford to get them wrong. But instead of rushing to judgement and making all kinds of accusations day in and day out, why not wait for the process to finish so all the questions actually CAN be answered ?
How can the current elected members for the Progressive’s party say that they had a majority, when the break down is as follows: Progressives – 7, United Democratic party – 3, Independents – 9. Clearly, the independents were the majority. How many of them actually campaigned for a port? What is wrong with putting such an important decision to the voting public? If the majority of the voters are in favor of the port, then we will have to live with that decision. But please don’t force something on us especially if the majority do not want it. What we have to be careful of, what will the terms and conditions of this contract consist of? Please people, be very careful of what we are about to do. This is a major project that will have to be financed for a very long time. I am not against a dock, but please let us do it right!!!!!!
sunrise, yes you had 9 scattered independents
was that what you wanted for Government !
ha ha ha!???? yet the very same caymaniabs likely to vite the same persons in next time…as they all do….ahoy matie’s time to set uyur sails for new territory!????
“Government is also using misleading figures about the number of tourism jobs that it claims will be lost if the project does not go ahead. Many of the 4,000 workers who government says depend on tourism are on work permits, and many of them also service the growing and far more lucrative overnight business.”
I would say 90 – 95% of these work permit jobs are for the hotels and those jobs are not under a threat if the port is not built. We need to scrap this stupidity of destroying acres of living reef and putting the islands into indentured debt with the loss of control of the port for 25 years and start focusing on the stay over tourists and find ways in to crease that number.
George Town cannot handle the CIG’s vision of growth in cruise tourists, it can just handle the tourists now unless they plan to turn the terminal into, like so many others here in the Caribbean, enclosed little shopping towns that will eliminate access to many of the smaller shops.
If that ever happened I don’t think I need to say which family will control the majority of the over priced jewelry and crap being sold in it. Right Moses?
This dock is probably going to be the biggest mistake Cayman will ever make (and that’s saying something considering the daily bad decisions this government makes). This port will cause massive environmental damage as well as cost the people at least $300 million (no plan or figures that show we will ever make the money back).
I’m just sickened, disheartened and angry that Alden could even say he has a mandate to build this port. I’m whole heartedly against this port but I still feel this should go up for a vote. If the Caymanian people really want this port, they will voice their support for it in a referendum. I will still think it’s a terrible and stupid idea, but at least the people made the choice and not Kirkconnel and Alden.
Instead of enacting the Standards in Public Life Law, this regime has prioritized using LA time to vote for corrosion-resistant medals, and will be spending time ramming through a bill to give Juju absolute sole discretion to re-name streets. You can’t make this stuff up.
There was an election, the dock was on the ballot and won. I support the Dock.
The refferendum is actually an attempt to UNDO the election agenda.
It just wasn’t on the ballot…
Ummm… I had the option to vote for one man or woman at the polls, a dock wasn’t one of the options! It’s a pity really, I might have gotten better representation out of a pile of concrete.
Anonymous 10:59 is a bald-faced liar.
It wasn’t on the ballot and the PPM didn’t even win a majority, they have no mandate, this is a farce
It wasn’t on the ballot and you Sir are a troll.
Johan, have you given any thought to organizing a march to the governor’s office ASAP. I think we should before they start to brainwash him. Anyone Interested?
Correct sir, CHEC & Decco said get it thru and the puppets will do as they are instructed. This is not about what the people want but what the power wants and no one will change the course of our elected officials.