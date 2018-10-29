CIG spends people’s cash to stop people’s vote

(CNS): Government has not yet revealed how much public cash it has been spending on promoting its vision for cruise berthing facilities in George Town and trying to dissuade people from signing the petition for a people-initiated referendum on the topic. Campaigners who believe the people should have a say in this process are concerned that the Unity government is using the people’s money to try to stop them. As the tendering process edges towards a final decision on who will develop this huge infrastructure project, the premier has stated on a number of occasions that a referendum would derail the project.

As volunteers are now going door to door with the petition, which has been signed so far by more than 4,000 people, the target number of 5,280 names is well in sight. But some of those involved in the referendum campaign have raised their concerns that government is undermining the people’s democratic right to a vote by trying to prevent people from signing the petition and using taxpayers’ money to do it.

Government has spent money on radio, television and newspaper advertisements and has been pushing an online campaign, especially on Facebook, that is labelling those who sign the petition as anti-tourism in an effort to galvanize its supporters not to sign.

Support Our Tourism, a campaign financed by the Ministry of Tourism, continues to promote positions and figures that are contradicted by the government’s own reports as well as other industry-based information. From the exaggerated time ships will spend in the port to the amount cruise ship passengers actually spend on shore, government is misleading the public on several issues and using the public coffers to do it.

Emphatically opposed to the idea of a national ballot on the issue, Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated that the government already has a mandate because it was elected to office following the 2017 elections, having campaigned on a port — an argument that has been largely called into question.

How much government has spent trying to prevent people signing the petition has not been revealed, but CNS understands that a number of FOI requests have been made seeking that information.

Campaigners who are opposed to the cruise facility have argued that a referendum is the only way for government to know if there is real support for this project, given the significant issues that the public has recently been made aware of which appear to contradict the government’s claims about why the facility is needed.

Two major cruise lines have confirmed that, although they will not bring mega cruise ships here because they will not tender, they have no intention of pulling other ships from George Town and Cayman will always be a destination of choice for their passengers.

Industry reports and documentation have also confirmed that only a small percentage of the ships on the order books over the next decade are Oasis-class ships.

Meanwhile, Cayman has had record-breaking cruise arrival numbers this summer. In its own recently published National Tourism Plan, the Department of Tourism highlighted the strains already being placed on some of Cayman’s attractions and infrastructure. It pointed to the difficulty on busy cruise days of managing passenger numbers even now — while the government is hoping that around 700,000 more year will come once the country has berthing facilities, with no apparent plan to deal with this increase.

The government has insisted that the redesigned plans will reduce the environmental impact, but the truth is the tourism ministry opted for a design that reduces the damage by around only 7%. This means that many acres of hugely significant and pristine coral reefs remain under threat, not just in the dredging footprint but much further afield as a result of the movement of silt and sediment. The plans also place several wrecks that have cultural importance under threat.

Government is also using misleading figures about the number of tourism jobs that it claims will be lost if the project does not go ahead. Many of the 4,000 workers who government says depend on tourism are on work permits, and many of them also service the growing and far more lucrative overnight business.

As well as scepticism about the justifications for the project, suspicions about its financing remains a problem for government. Government claims it will not pay for it, but this has been challenged by referendum supporters and the opposition, who point out that cash currently collected from passenger fees and go into public coffers will likely go to the developer.

So far government has not stated how the financing model for this project will work, who will really own the facility once its finished and who in the end will benefit and who will lose. While the price tag has been estimated to be around $200 million, many people believe that it will be far more.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Visit the Cruise Port Referendum Facebook page.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Category: development, Government Finance, Local News, Politics