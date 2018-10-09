CNB reveals directors’ gains in bank sale

(CNS): A circular released to Cayman National Bank shareholders on Friday, ahead of the general meeting tomorrow evening, about the bank’s takeover by a regional financial corporation revealed what the directors on the board, the majority of which have recommended that shareholders accept the sale, will gain. Former politician Truman Bodden has the largest number of shares among the individual directors, with 1,125,135.

According to the document has agreed to sell 1.1 million of them in the deal, which will see the lawyer realise almost $7 million from his investment.

Clarence Flowers has over 47,000 shares in the bank and his family’s estate holds more than 1.3 million, but he and the family have not agreed to sell any shares.

In accordance with regulations, the bank is obliged to publish the holdings of relevant Cayman National shares in which the directors are directly or indirectly interested and what they intend to do with them now that the proposed sale to Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Limited has advanced to the point where it will be put to a vote of shareholders.

Stuart Dack, the bank’s president, holds 21,031 shares and plans to sell off 20,000; Sherri Bodden-Cowan also plans to sell 120,000 of her 125,639 shares; Bryan Hunter will be divesting 60,000 of his 69,338; and Nigel Wardle has agreed to sell 60,000 of his 65,479. Each of the directors is retaining well over the 999 shares required to keep their seats on the board.

According to the latest quarterly report from June this year, there are around another 40 million shares in the bank held by non directors and the sale requires between 50% and 75% of them to be sold in the deal.

The directors have recommended the sale in the absence of any superior offering, based on a number of issues but largely on the premium that shareholders will receive. On the day before the unsolicited offer in mid-September CNB shares were valued at $3 but Republic is offering $6.25 per share for the sale. This price is, according to the board, higher than the price at which the shares have traded for at least ten years.

