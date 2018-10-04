Cayman UK office pushes British connection with Tories

(CNS): Cayman’s representative in the UK, Eric Bush, led a delegation from the Cayman Islands London office to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham this week, where the team set up its own branded stand. The aim was to promote the 60th anniversary of the Coat of Arms, press home the British connection and refute the allegations of facilitating tax evasion. Bush said the conference was a fantastic opportunity to remind the British government and the public that Cayman is a British Overseas Territory, and that “we are proud to be British”.

“We are sending a strong message to the government and the public that we are British and proud of our history, our culture and our successes in luxury tourism and international financial services,” Bush said in a release from the Cayman Islands London Office. “We have attended a number of UK Party Conferences over the past three years, however this is the first time we have participated in such a public manner, by hosting a stand for all to visit and interact with us.”

Bush added that the stand provided a greater presence and space to meet with ministers and MPs to discuss Cayman. “Our presence at the conference was a great success and we are already developing plans for even more engagement for next year,” Bush added.

According to the release, the stand was fully stocked with promotional materials, fact sheets and information from the Department of Tourism and Cayman Finance. Visitors to the stand were given information and advice about the Cayman Islands, including the history and culture of the islands, with a focus on the close ties to Britain.

Visitors to the stand included an array of Tory top brass, such as Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis MP; de facto Deputy Prime Minister David Roy Lidington; Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox; Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt; Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss; Minister of State for Immigration Caroline Nokes; and several of the Cayman Islands All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), including Chairman Sir Graham Brady MP and Vice Chairman Andrew Rosindell MP.

The stand also attracted press attention and Bush also conducted a number of interviews with British media over the four-day conference, including a live broadcast with Sky News, in which he was asked, but did not answer, if Cayman expected more money to come its way, given the plans by the Conservative government to increase taxes. Bush also gave an interview to the Guardian Newspaper, which has not yet been published.

Bush also told CNS via email that he had visited the Labour Party Conference and the office has plans to take a stand there next year, which is all part of the political engagement strategy. He said the engagement is balanced between the government and the opposition, but the “reception we receive from the Labour Party is very different from that of the Conservatives”.

But Bush said that regardless of the different response, the London office is still trying to get the message across “as we meet and speak with Labour MPs and their leadership”.

The goal of the strategy of the London office is to better inform MPs and peers about the Cayman Islands, remind them that it is British and have constructive conversations about our longstanding relationship, Bush said.

