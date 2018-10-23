(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing are warning owners who sell their vehicles that they are responsible for ensuring the transfer of ownership to the buyer, otherwise they could still be liable for any criminal or traffic offences associated with their former property. Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence noted that transferring ownership after they sell the vehicle protects the seller.

“If a vehicle you have sold is still registered in your name, and then used in the commission of a crime, you could be contacted in the context of the enquiry into that crime,” he warned. “This is certainly something that most people would want to avoid, so please make sure a vehicle you no longer own or control is no longer in your name.”

When a person sells a vehicle both the seller and the buyer should ideally attend the DVDL and ensure the transfer is complete before leaving DVDL. Officials said that if the transfer does not take place, the seller could be liable for violations of the law with respect to the vehicle, such as the use of the vehicle by a disqualified driver, excessive tint, or the recovery of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Failing to transfer the vehicle in and of itself is a violation of section 9 of the Traffic Law (2011 Revision) and a criminal offence.

Transfer of ownership can be witnessed by a notary public or justice of peace but the onus is still with the registered owner to see that is completed. If the buyer fails to attend the DVDL and turn in the transfer documents, the car will remain in the seller’s name, which also leaves them vulnerable to accumulating fees. Risks to the seller, should the car not be properly transferred, are even greater if the car is used to commit a crime, officials warned.

