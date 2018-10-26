BT quarry fire posed no smoke danger, claims CIFS
(CNS): In the face of remaining concerns that the recent fire that smouldered for several weeks at a quarry in the Bodden Town area, the Cayman Islands Fire Service is standing by its initial assessment. In a statement Thursday, CIFS officials said that there was never a risk of the fire spreading, and even at its most active, there was no dangerous smoke fumes reaching residential areas, the nearest of which were some 1,450 feet away. The Department of Environmental Health, which measures indoor air quality, has offered their services to at least one resident who has complained about the fire.
The fire service said that the smouldering piles of vegetation mixed with quarry material did not threaten property in the Lake Destiny Drive residential community. However, the substantial size of the piles as well as the content, which included aerosol containers, posed significant risk to both officers and plant operators, who would have had to pull the piles apart to extinguish them. Fire crews therefore opted to monitor these fires rather than attempt to put them out.
Fire officers raised concerns that while the fire was burning, some people continued to use the site as an illegal dumping ground, in violation of the law and creating a hazard for the nearby communities as well as the firefighters.
Officers monitoring the fire spoke to the quarry owners about their storage practices. Once it was safe, the owners were required to dismantle the substantial piles of rubbish that prevented officers from safely and immediately extinguishing the fire. An abatement notice was also served to ensure the owners dealt with the fire and future risks.
The fire was finally extinguished last week, but because the public has remained concerned, the fire service issued another review of the decisions they made and the state of the fire.
“On 25 September when the fire was first reported and at its most intense, fire officers found no sign of smoke during extensive checks of the nearest residential area, 1,450 feet away,” CIFS explained in the statement.
“In addition, the vast amounts of water necessary to extinguish the fire would have resulted in contaminated water entering nearby ponds. For all these reasons the fire service opted to manage the incident by focusing on monitoring the site of the fire, working with site owner to ensure that the fire could be extinguished once it was safer to do so, and that it met fire safety standards thereafter, as well as making regular visits to the Lake Destiny neighbourhood to assess the impact of any smoke.”
Over the weeks that the fires continued to smoulder fire officers checked the site regularly and the surrounding areas downwind of the fires, CIFS said.
“While the fire service does not have the capacity or remit to measure air quality, at no time during their visits to the neighbourhood did officers see any visible sign or smell any odour of smoke,” the officials said, noting that the DEH had made contact with concerned residents.
During the life of the fire it emitted pale-coloured smoke, fire experts said, “consistent with burning undergrowth, brush and tree stumps”. As it died down to a smouldering state, the smoke continued to diminish each day until all the burning spots were extinguished.
“At no time was black smoke observed from the fire, which would have implied the presence of a carbon-based fuel source, such as tyres or gasoline,” CIFS stated.
See photos of the Bodden Town quarry fire below, supplied by GIS
What they really mean is, ‘If we couldn’t see it it wasn’t there,’ and when it comes to anything fire-related that is just plain dumb.
Check out – http://theconversation.com/wildfire-smoke-and-health-5-questions-answered-85717
DEH offered service for air quality test to resident? This is the facts: a request was made to DEH on Oct 4th, DEH said they will only approve test base on doctor report. I told I did not have money to go to doctor at that time. unfortunately when I no longer could handle the illness from smoke inhalation I was forced to seek medical attention. Dr. confirmed my symptoms to be smoke related and ordered the air quality test when seen on Oct 17th. Few days later received contact from DEH. Set a time and date but did not work out as DEH did not get text message (sorry I can’t blame them as no one every sends text message anymore) but thereafter I had no credit to call either. But I still require the test to be done as I am still on my medication.
I want people to know that we did not ave any desire to complain against the quarry owner or to cry out in the manner we did but, we were forced to, as when we appealed to them for weeks on, they did not help us. We suffered greatly due to the smoke and we have no reason to to not tell the truth about what happened. Is it because we live in Govt. Assistance Housing why we didn’t matter, I don’t know for sure but, they never did anything to help us and it was only us who paid and are still paying the unfortunate price.
Wise, people, please refer to the Compass Paper dated Sep 26th, where this story was first mentioned and you’ll find the following comments which contradict the above mentioned statement from officials.
“Large piles of vegetation that went up in flames in Bodden Town could burn for days, fire officials said on Tuesday.
The blaze, which started around noon Tuesday, blanketed several homes with plumes of smoke in the neighborhoods around Pease Bay, including government affordable homes on Sitwell Road, near Belford Drive.
The plumes covered the afternoon sun like a blanket of dark clouds and showered the area with black soot, forcing residents to close their windows and door.
At one point, the heavy plumes of smoke could be seen on the George Town skyline by residents and workers.
“It was a lot of smoke around my house. It had me frightened as if my house was on fire,” said Meredith Clarke, a resident of Sitwell Road, who arrived home around 5 p.m. Tuesday to see the smoke. “The black smoke went high up in the air. All last night and early Wednesday morning, before I left work, the smoke was still there,” she said.
The fire is burning in a spot of around 30,000 square feet in the Pease Bay Bodden Town Quarry, which belongs to quarry developer Justin Wood.
“Once it’s not endangering anything, it can burn.… Smoke will be the biggest problem for residents but [there’s] really nothing we can do about it,” added Mr. Charlton.”
Wow!
CIFS & DEH, you failed us! Stop making the poor innocent people out of liars when it was you would failed din your jobs!
If fire pose no threat to people, why was an abatement notice served telling them to immediately put it out? and why wasn’t the abatement notice enforced when not complied with? Why did people get sick? why did more than two people get lung infection and a child suffered with eye infection. Really and truly your are making a bias comment.
Vegetation? Why did we see tires/5 gallong plastic containers/ propane tanks as well as other harmful waste? Unnah bunch of good for nothing chickens!
“BT quarry fire posed no smoke danger, claims CIFS”
A quick Google search has confirmed that is in fact a lie.
https://www.webmd.com/lung/smoke_inhalation_treatment_firstaid.htm#1
Thats smart owner of land/quarry must of been paid to accept household garbage ….. Cheaper than going to the landfill all the way in George Town
Wow. Cayman is turning into one big garbage dump.
Maybe this is Cayman new incineration system . But how do the CIFS know that a fire burning for weeks isn’t going to cause harm to people , and how do they know that it won’t cause other damages? Does the CIFA Officials know how far out and down the temperature of this fire is gone ? And what is that temperature ?
Bullshit.
They admit they have no idea and it’s not in their job description to know…expressed another way, “our three years of high school gave us zero ability or knowledge to discern toxic fire smoke from any other, apart from smell and – besides it’s out now, so just say it was all fine”.