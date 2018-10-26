(CNS): In the face of remaining concerns that the recent fire that smouldered for several weeks at a quarry in the Bodden Town area, the Cayman Islands Fire Service is standing by its initial assessment. In a statement Thursday, CIFS officials said that there was never a risk of the fire spreading, and even at its most active, there was no dangerous smoke fumes reaching residential areas, the nearest of which were some 1,450 feet away. The Department of Environmental Health, which measures indoor air quality, has offered their services to at least one resident who has complained about the fire.

The fire service said that the smouldering piles of vegetation mixed with quarry material did not threaten property in the Lake Destiny Drive residential community. However, the substantial size of the piles as well as the content, which included aerosol containers, posed significant risk to both officers and plant operators, who would have had to pull the piles apart to extinguish them. Fire crews therefore opted to monitor these fires rather than attempt to put them out.

Fire officers raised concerns that while the fire was burning, some people continued to use the site as an illegal dumping ground, in violation of the law and creating a hazard for the nearby communities as well as the firefighters.

Officers monitoring the fire spoke to the quarry owners about their storage practices. Once it was safe, the owners were required to dismantle the substantial piles of rubbish that prevented officers from safely and immediately extinguishing the fire. An abatement notice was also served to ensure the owners dealt with the fire and future risks.

The fire was finally extinguished last week, but because the public has remained concerned, the fire service issued another review of the decisions they made and the state of the fire.

“On 25 September when the fire was first reported and at its most intense, fire officers found no sign of smoke during extensive checks of the nearest residential area, 1,450 feet away,” CIFS explained in the statement.

“In addition, the vast amounts of water necessary to extinguish the fire would have resulted in contaminated water entering nearby ponds. For all these reasons the fire service opted to manage the incident by focusing on monitoring the site of the fire, working with site owner to ensure that the fire could be extinguished once it was safer to do so, and that it met fire safety standards thereafter, as well as making regular visits to the Lake Destiny neighbourhood to assess the impact of any smoke.”

Over the weeks that the fires continued to smoulder fire officers checked the site regularly and the surrounding areas downwind of the fires, CIFS said.

“While the fire service does not have the capacity or remit to measure air quality, at no time during their visits to the neighbourhood did officers see any visible sign or smell any odour of smoke,” the officials said, noting that the DEH had made contact with concerned residents.

During the life of the fire it emitted pale-coloured smoke, fire experts said, “consistent with burning undergrowth, brush and tree stumps”. As it died down to a smouldering state, the smoke continued to diminish each day until all the burning spots were extinguished.

“At no time was black smoke observed from the fire, which would have implied the presence of a carbon-based fuel source, such as tyres or gasoline,” CIFS stated.

See photos of the Bodden Town quarry fire below, supplied by GIS (click to enlarge).

