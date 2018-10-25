CIG releases bills to end immigration department

(CNS): With government planning to return to the Legislative Assembly in mid-November, it has now published a number of bills for final public consultation ahead of the anticipated parliamentary debates on the end of the immigration department. Several of the new draft laws relate to the impending split of the current department into two entities, which will separate the labour function from border protection work. Immigration will be phased out as the new agency, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), is created to handle work permit and residency issues, while the Customs and Border Control (CBC) agency takes over protection and enforcement.

Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson confirmed to the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday that the responsibility for both of the new agencies will now be under the premier’s remit. This includes customs, which has always been the responsibility of the finance ministry because of its major fee collection function. However, it will now move to the immigration ministry, which falls under the premier’s growing portfolio.

The draft laws seek to establish the future operations and the statutory framework for WORC and the CBC by laying out the new responsibilities and functions they will deliver. WORC will take over all of the current workforce development agency and some immigration work, while the border patrol agency will be created by merging the remaining immigration elements with the current customs department.

Government has said that further amendments to legislation are expected in the New Year as WORC begins to implement online and automated information systems.

According to the objectives of the Immigration (Transition) Bill, this split will make the work permit and residency process more efficient. WORC will also take over responsibility for training and developing Caymanians to meet the needs of the existing workforce as well as monitor labour market information and trends.

The rules surrounding the work permit process will remain largely the same but it is hoped that the agency will pay closer attention to the need to prioritise Caymanians in all recruitment decisions while enabling companies to recruit overseas workers when they need to.

It has been called a transition bill because many elements of the new regime will likely change as WORC begins to take shape. In the interim, the boards, such as those dealing with business staffing plans, permanent residency and Caymanian status applications, will remain in place until further legislative changes are made, the draft bill states.

Meanwhile, the new CBC agency will be formally established under its own new piece of legislation. This will see the collection of duties and all other customs enforcement elements merged with the landing, entry, asylum or deportation of immigrants to become an integrated border protection agency.

Changes to the Advanced Passenger Information Bill will round out the necessary legislation that will pave the way for the fundamental changes to how Cayman deals with immigration, all of which is scheduled to begin on 1 January next year.

Category: Border Control, Crime, Customs, Government Administration, Immigration, Politics