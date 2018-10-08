Bar brawl lands two men in hospital

(CNS): The police are investigating yet another bar brawl after a man’s nose was broken in a fight at Banana’s Restaurant and Bar on Eastern Avenue, George Town, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, 3 October. In this case the men were said to have fought inside the bar sometime before 4am. The man who sustained a broken nose was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment, while a 35-year-old man from West Bay was arrested for assault ABH and disorderly conduct after he was also taken to hospital and treated for unspecified injuries. He was granted bail, police said, as investigations continue.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222, or to submit a tip confidentially via the RCIPS website or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online here.

Category: Crime, Police