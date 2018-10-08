Bar brawl lands two men in hospital

| 07/10/2018 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

RCIPS patrol car

(CNS): The police are investigating yet another bar brawl after a man’s nose was broken in a fight at Banana’s Restaurant and Bar on Eastern Avenue, George Town, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, 3 October. In this case the men were said to have fought inside the bar sometime before 4am. The man who sustained a broken nose was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment, while a 35-year-old man from West Bay was arrested for assault ABH and disorderly conduct after he was also taken to hospital and treated for unspecified injuries. He was granted bail, police said, as investigations continue.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222, or to submit a tip confidentially via the RCIPS website  or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online here.

Tags: ,

Category: Crime, Police

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX