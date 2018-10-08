Bank shareholders asked to give back ‘people’s cash’

(CNS): The opposition is appealing for the shareholders of Cayman National, who are about to enjoy a cash windfall if its sale to Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) goes ahead as expected, to give up some of their financial gain to the public purse, arguing that government lost out in a poor deal to save the bank’s insurance company following Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

MLA Chris Saunders (BTW), the opposition spokesperson on finance, said he was appealing to shareholders because it will take around 95 years under the current arrangement for the people of Cayman to get recoup funds used to save Cayman General, the insurance arm of the bank that was later sold to Cayman First at a massive loss for government.

Government invested $20 million in the corporation after the devastating storm to prop up the insurance arm to ensure that locals would be paid their claims and that government would recoup some of its insurance claims. Part of the deal saw government take a chunk of shares rather than a payout for some of its claim, but that has turned out to be a poor deal for the public purse.

The agreement was negotiated by the leader of government business at the time, McKeeva Bush, and was criticised in a later review by the Office of the Auditor General.

The board of directors of Cayman National Corporation (CNC), the parent company of Cayman National Bank, the country’s last Caymanian-owned bank, have recommended the sale but the opposition believes that if this sale is permitted to go ahead, the shareholders should be first asked to repay the government investment.

“Regrettably, rather than accepting shares in Cayman National Corporation, the government foolishly chose to accept shares in the failing insurance subsidiary,” the opposition said in a statement about the pending sale. “Two further shares issued by the insurance company have devalued the government’s investment to a paltry CI$6.3 million.”

So far government has received only CI$1 million in dividends on those shares exchanged for the bad debt.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller described the deal as “another short-sighted decision made by McKeeva Bush” which, given the lack of action, appears to be supported by the current premier, Alden McLaughlin, and the PPM-led Government of National Unity. “The opposition would like to see [Bush] use the same amount of energy he is using to push for the port into getting the remainder of our CI$20 million investment back,” Miller said.

But in a statement responding to the opposition, the premier refuted the claim that he supported the settlement because he was in opposition at the time, stating that the allegation was “a deliberate untruth”.

However, whether or not the premier does or ever did support the settlement, Saunders pointed out how long it will take to recoup the $20 million through the current shareholding.

He said, “At the rate dividends are being repaid it will take approximately 95 years for the people of the Cayman Islands to recoup all of the initial CI$20 million investment. Our grandchildren’s children won’t even see or benefit for a penny of that money. For too long, people in positions of trust and leadership have used and abused the people’s money to hide their bad decisions and have lost sight of fact that it was earned from the sweat and sacrifices of hard-working Caymanians, residents and businesses.”

Saunders, a former finance executive, said the lost cash could have been used to improve the lives of the Caymanian people and their families, and that he and his colleagues on the opposition benches contend that since CNC’s board believes that the offer from Republic is a good opportunity for Cayman National shareholders to realise the value of their investment, they should do the right thing and ensure that the Caymanian people also realise their investment in their subsidiary at the time, Cayman General Insurance.

“We want and demand that our investment is repaid once Cayman National Bank is swallowed up and is no longer Caymanian owned,” Saunders said. “The people of the Cayman Islands made that investment because Cayman National Corporation and its subsidiaries were majority owned and operated by the people of the Cayman Islands. This will no longer be the case once a majority of its shares are sold,” he added.

While the issue may resonate with the public, there is no legal obligation on the part of the bank or its shareholders to made good on the loss. The Cayman Islands Government negotiated the deal with Cayman General, not only because of its own huge insurance claim after the devastating hurricane, but to keep the firm in business and ensure that Caymanians insured with the company could also be paid.

The deal was considered to be a poor one in the end for the public purse, but once Cayman General was sold to Cayman First, the government’s shares went with it.

The premier accused the opposition of implying that a loan was made to Cayman General as part of the negotiated agreement, which was misleading, but he said government still owns the shares.

“Regardless of whether or not the opposition, or others, consider this a good commercial deal, the reality is the agreement was a legally binding contract in full and final settlement of all claims which the government had against Cayman General arising from Hurricane Ivan. There is no outstanding loan and no money owed to the Cayman Islands Government by Cayman General, or its successor Cayman First Insurance or Cayman National Corporation,” the premier stated.

He added, “75% of the shareholders in Cayman National Corporation are Caymanians and it is both reckless and callous in the extreme, for the opposition to seek to damage the company’s reputation and further to insist that its Caymanian shareholders should pay government CI$20 million which is not owed, given the final agreed settlement.”

McLaughlin said the “disingenuous statements” were “part of a growing pattern of false accusations” made by Miller and his colleagues. “In this instance they appear to be aimed at derailing the sale of the majority of shares in Cayman National Corporation, which will principally benefit Caymanians.”

Meanwhile, Cayman National also stated that there is “no kind of loan or receivable” outstanding and that the insurance agreement was a full and final settlement comprising an immediate cash payment and the ownership stake.

Stuart Dack, President and CEO of Cayman National, said that there never was any kind of loan payable to the government.

“The Cayman Islands Government property claim arising from Hurricane Ivan was settled on normal commercial terms by CGI. Neither Cayman National nor any of its shareholders have any liability to the Cayman Islands Government in relation to CGI or any claim arising out of Hurricane Ivan,” he added.

