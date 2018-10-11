Over 500 baby turtles rescued from stormy seas

(CNS): Hundreds of baby turtles were rescued this week by volunteers and staff from the Department of Environment after Hurricane Michael stirred up high seas as it passed through this area of the Caribbean. The wave action washed over many nests along Grand Cayman’s beaches, where the baby turtles were not all ready to hatch. On Monday and Tuesday visiting scientist Evelyn Denton and the DoE teams checked dozens of nests that were due to hatch and found 546 live hatchlings that they were able to rescue and keep safe until they were ready to make their way into the sea.

“Some we kept in buckets, a few were even kept in a volunteer’s bathroom sink,” Denton said. “We released about 150 on Monday night and will release the rest over the next few days.”

Officials explained that turtle eggs buried deep in the sand can withstand some waves washing over their nests. However, if the nest is entirely eroded and the eggs wash out to sea, or if the turtles are deprived of oxygen for a long time due to heavy, wet sand collapsing on their egg, most will not survive.

Once they hatch, baby turtles are still vulnerable to high waves. If the waves keep washing over their nests while they are digging themselves out of the sand (which can take several days) it becomes very difficult for the baby turtles to escape.

The peak turtle season is between May and November but the season can start as early as April and last through the rest of the year, with hatchlings still emerging even in January. The rescue work this week was carried out by scientists and trained volunteers, and DoE officials urged residents and visitors not to disturb turtle nests or to attempt to help the baby turtles emerge from their nests.

Anyone who sees a turtle nest in danger of being damaged or washed out is asked to call the 24-hour turtle hotline at 938-NEST (6378). You can also contact DoE Research Officer Janice Blumenthal at 244- 5970 or Janice.blumenthal@gov.ky. For more information on turtles or other protected species in the Cayman Islands, or to learn how to become a volunteer with DoE, contact DoE Public Education and Outreach Officer Brent Fuller at 244-5984 or 922-5514 or via email at brent.fuller@gov.ky

Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature