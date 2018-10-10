Cops arrest five young men for smoking ganja

(CNS): Three teenagers and two young men in their early 20’s were arrested on Monday and Tuesday for smoking ganja in George Town. The police arrested the five youngsters in two separate instances at a location along Walkers Road, between East Boulevard and Moxam Road, because of “public concerns about drug use in the area”. On Monday, officers came upon a group of young people behind an older building. Police said they were “behaving suspiciously” and were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Law. One spliff and a portion of suspected ganja on one of them were recovered.

All three of the young people, who are from George Town, aged 18, 21, and 22, were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja and bailed.

Police returned to the same spot on Tuesday and arrested another two teenage boys, aged 16 and 18, also on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja. The RCIPS did not say what quantities were recovered from the youngsters, but they were both granted bail.

