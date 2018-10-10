Cops arrest five young men for smoking ganja
(CNS): Three teenagers and two young men in their early 20’s were arrested on Monday and Tuesday for smoking ganja in George Town. The police arrested the five youngsters in two separate instances at a location along Walkers Road, between East Boulevard and Moxam Road, because of “public concerns about drug use in the area”. On Monday, officers came upon a group of young people behind an older building. Police said they were “behaving suspiciously” and were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Law. One spliff and a portion of suspected ganja on one of them were recovered.
All three of the young people, who are from George Town, aged 18, 21, and 22, were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja and bailed.
Police returned to the same spot on Tuesday and arrested another two teenage boys, aged 16 and 18, also on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja. The RCIPS did not say what quantities were recovered from the youngsters, but they were both granted bail.
Category: Local News
police farce at their ineffective best again…….zzzzzzzzzz
if you ever want to know why the police are a waste of time…read this.
Seriously!? Don’t we have better things for our police force to do? Verbal warning and send them on their way.
We should not have the police deciding which law is to be enforced. Why can’t we change this stupid law?, you certainly would not get arrested in the UK for this. In the mean time 5 boys life ruined probably forever with a police record…
this is so sad poor young men marked now because of a small amount of ganja the smoked!! haven’t the police got real criminals to catch on our island !!
That is the beauty of gak. No smell.
Yet, we just started to flying to Denver…
“Colorado pot sales hit a record $1.5 billion in 2017”
https://www.denverpost.com/2018/02/10/colorado-pot-sales-2017-border-towns/
Meanwhile; 7 days until the ENTIRE country of Canada legalizes marijuana to combat organized crime and protect the country’s youth. Smh.
You commentors have to understand. I am terrible at my job, but I can always find a pot-smoker where at work to blame all my problems on them. Think about all the malicious and vindictive actions you will stop at work because I wont be able to demonize my colleagues. People are so selfish these days.
It’s amazing how people would codone the indiscriminate use of ganja by our youths, when the research is clear that it kills their brains.
It is also evident that it makes people LAZY and Unproductive, experience talking. Is this the next generation all of you want to raise? I don’t think the police are going on a witch, I mean weed hunt, but trying to protect these youths from themselves.
All of you who are condoning them destroying themselves may want to come together and help them to do more constructive things in life.
If not let the police do there jobs and hope the system will have rehabilitation programs for them.
With all the real crime and corruption….this is what Police are spending their resorces on? Arresting five young people for one spliff?….That’s so heavy handed!
Jesus. What a great use of all of their time. Cops wasting time on pot smokers and these young men wasting time not getting jobs or going to school because they would rather be lazy and get high. What time was this at?
I’m for legalization just as I’m for alcohol use. If you’re doing it by a building and acting shady then your intentions are probably not that of the law abiding, contributing to society kind.
Ahh the burning bush, I am also familiar with it.
Now give them a criminal record and watch their lives spiral out of control. Sad!!!
Word of advice to the youngsters; Only travel with what you intend to smoke that day and if possible smoke your spliff by the waters edge (preferably with an offshore breeze) so it can easily be disposed of.
So litter? Is that what you do with your munchie wrappers after you finish? Throw in the sea?
Yah I’m sure throwing a rolling paper and some herb in the sea will end the world. Get a life.
More annoyed about how people don’t care enough about littering here to preface a statement like with: I don’t condone this but if you have to get rid of it you can.
lol you can always tell who are the finger pointing concerned citizens are. What is a munchie wrapper? do explain……
Did you even bother to think about this before posting?? You sound really stupid. ‘Munchie’ wrappers are not made of paper.
All the cigarette smokers I know tear off the filter, put it in their pocket and throw the rest of the butt into the sea. Organic mate
It is my honest opinion that this should have been a case of dispose, warn and send off. A single spliff and a 5? Jeez.. these young men are about to enter the workforce, but thanks to our stone age laws which conservatives love to never change, they have this PETTY arrest tagging along with them.
Meanwhile, tobacco cigarettes can be smoked right on government compounds in designated areas and cannabis is being legalized all over the world. Cayman, I know you hate change, but stop ruining young people over a medical plant. You obviously cannot stop a plant from being grown and there’s too much demand.
Legalize, regulate like alcohol and tobacco, and TAX IT.
AMEN!