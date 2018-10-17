Airport business goes to usual traders
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has finally revealed the winning bidders that have secured the lucrative retail, duty-free and food and beverage concessions in the departure hall at the renovated Owen Roberts International Airport. From the 42 bids, the 20 available concessions have gone to just eleven largely established local traders. Retail and duty-free shopping has been given to Kirk Freeport, Last Chance Island Souvenirs, Bodden Freeport, Tortuga Rum Co., Jacques Scott, Island Jewellers and Churchill Cigars. The food court will include Wendy’s, Subway, Island Taste and The Brew Hut.
It has not been clear why the process has taken so long but the airport management missed their own bid deadline to reveal the successful tenders in December 2017. The winners, who will now get the chance to sell to the airport’s captive audience, learned of their success back in June and were then asked to sign the leases. Works to fit-out the new locations began earlier this month and the concessions are now expected to open in phases over the next few months as the airport nears completion.
“Travellers to and from Owen Roberts International Airport can look forward to a myriad of enhancements and amenities over the next several months as we move closer to completing this multi-phased project to better serve our guests and to offer them a world-class airport experience,” said CIAA CEO Albert Anderson.
The much needed and anticipated project will almost triple the airport’s size from 77,000 to 208,000 square feet and will accommodate up to 2.5 million passengers per year. While officials believe the work will be largely complete by December, it is still expected to continue well into 2019. The main controversies over the airport, however, relate to what are said to be substantial cost overruns.
An auditor general’s report, which is being kept secret until the project is complete and all of the change orders are settled, is said to reveal a more than 20% overrun on the original $55 million price tag. There are also a number of questions about the tendering process and the management of the project by the tourism ministry.
When the new airport project is complete, it will offer many more amenities and services than the current facility, including a children’s play area, mothers’ nursing station, digital flight information displays, common-use self-service kiosks, 39 check-in counters and nine departure gates.
Not lucrative, extortionate rent by ciaa
Another missed opportunity. If it was up to me, I would have crossed all of those companies and their owners to put in new, exciting and interesting vendors. A couple of them no doubt belong at the airport – Tortuga and Kirk Freeport – but every other retail space could have sold something completely different. We didn’t need four liquor stores and two jewellery stores. As for the food, those spots could have been anything. Somewhere similar to the current counter would have been needed, but the quality of the current one strongly points to not giving that spot to the same merchant if that is the best they can do. The idea was to enhance the offering: how is that achieved with the same exact businesses? While not surprising, this is one more piece of depressing news for anyone not living in parochial Cayman.
Wendy’s and Subway? How predictably tacky.
Nothing says Caribbean quite like..Subway and Wendy’s?!
What a waste of space… we are known as the “culinary island” and this is the crap we are putting in our new airport???
Upmarket sophisticated tourist destination and financial services centre? Do those in charge even understand what that means?
But will the Airports Authority place caps on the amount the food and beverage sellers can charge? The prices now are ridiculous.
Will they ever fix the electronic noticeboards giving flight details at the gates?
No legislation exists to cap what any vendor sells anything for in Cayman. Food is usually overpriced in airports because of scarcity. I just think its a shame all the staff have such sour faces.
the airport is not finish yet
Surprise!
Owld then we have a papermans or cafe del sol? Too much to ask I guess right?
Agree. A decent coffee shop would’ve been nice.