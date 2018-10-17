Airport business goes to usual traders

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has finally revealed the winning bidders that have secured the lucrative retail, duty-free and food and beverage concessions in the departure hall at the renovated Owen Roberts International Airport. From the 42 bids, the 20 available concessions have gone to just eleven largely established local traders. Retail and duty-free shopping has been given to Kirk Freeport, Last Chance Island Souvenirs, Bodden Freeport, Tortuga Rum Co., Jacques Scott, Island Jewellers and Churchill Cigars. The food court will include Wendy’s, Subway, Island Taste and The Brew Hut.

It has not been clear why the process has taken so long but the airport management missed their own bid deadline to reveal the successful tenders in December 2017. The winners, who will now get the chance to sell to the airport’s captive audience, learned of their success back in June and were then asked to sign the leases. Works to fit-out the new locations began earlier this month and the concessions are now expected to open in phases over the next few months as the airport nears completion.

“Travellers to and from Owen Roberts International Airport can look forward to a myriad of enhancements and amenities over the next several months as we move closer to completing this multi-phased project to better serve our guests and to offer them a world-class airport experience,” said CIAA CEO Albert Anderson.

The much needed and anticipated project will almost triple the airport’s size from 77,000 to 208,000 square feet and will accommodate up to 2.5 million passengers per year. While officials believe the work will be largely complete by December, it is still expected to continue well into 2019. The main controversies over the airport, however, relate to what are said to be substantial cost overruns.

An auditor general’s report, which is being kept secret until the project is complete and all of the change orders are settled, is said to reveal a more than 20% overrun on the original $55 million price tag. There are also a number of questions about the tendering process and the management of the project by the tourism ministry.

When the new airport project is complete, it will offer many more amenities and services than the current facility, including a children’s play area, mothers’ nursing station, digital flight information displays, common-use self-service kiosks, 39 check-in counters and nine departure gates.

