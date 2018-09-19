Wong’s lawyer raises allegations of perjury in traffic case

(CNS): Local attorney Dennis Brady, who has been representing the Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Gary Wong in a protracted careless driving case, asked the court for an adjournment at his client’s sentencing hearing this week, saying he believed he may have proof that one of the witnesses in the trial committed perjury. Wong was convicted last month of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident in relation to a crash in December 2013. However, he avoided a DUI charge because there were questions over the process of the breath-test.

Ahead of the hearing to decide Wong’s fate, Brady told the court that he was in possession of a recording that possibly contains evidence relating to the trial, and asked for the case to be postponed until he could look into the potential evidence. Brady, who secured a delay until 24 October, has also appealed Wong’s convictions.

Wong was arrested in December 2013 after the Dodge Ram he was driving collided with a BMW on Shamrock Road. But he left the scene, claiming later he was unaware of the collision because at the time he was trying to retrieve his phone, which had slipped into the foot well, and thought he had hit a pothole in the road.

