Wong’s lawyer raises allegations of perjury in traffic case
(CNS): Local attorney Dennis Brady, who has been representing the Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Gary Wong in a protracted careless driving case, asked the court for an adjournment at his client’s sentencing hearing this week, saying he believed he may have proof that one of the witnesses in the trial committed perjury. Wong was convicted last month of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident in relation to a crash in December 2013. However, he avoided a DUI charge because there were questions over the process of the breath-test.
Ahead of the hearing to decide Wong’s fate, Brady told the court that he was in possession of a recording that possibly contains evidence relating to the trial, and asked for the case to be postponed until he could look into the potential evidence. Brady, who secured a delay until 24 October, has also appealed Wong’s convictions.
Wong was arrested in December 2013 after the Dodge Ram he was driving collided with a BMW on Shamrock Road. But he left the scene, claiming later he was unaware of the collision because at the time he was trying to retrieve his phone, which had slipped into the foot well, and thought he had hit a pothole in the road.
Let’s not forget, this is the Deputy Chief Immigration Officer who was loaded, plowed into a car with such force as to crumple both vehicles, and then fled away without checking to see if he killed his victim. He’s somehow managed to differ the course of justice 13 times, got the DUI thrown out on a technicality, and is now trying to slither around to have the whole thing tossed. He certainly lacks the required trustworthiness and personal character to be holding such high office. I really hope they throw the book at him for his impudence!
So why wasn’t this red herring raised at trial if it even exists.
This whole charade is just wong on so many levels.