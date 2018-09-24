Viral video leads cops to suspect in violent assault

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has arrested a 33-year-old man from West Bay on suspicion of assault ABH, affray and damage to property after he was caught on video punching and slapping a man who was clearly drunk and incapacitated at the time. The police said they were made aware of the video, which was posted on social media on Saturday around noon and showed the assault taking place outside a restaurant in the Caribbean Plaza, West Bay Road. The arrested man could also be heard in the video making threats as he assaulted his drunken victim.

It also showed several people watching or walking by as another person made the video. However, no one stopped to help.

Police said they began their investigation as soon as they received the report and the footage. They then arrested the man, who was still in custody Monday evening.

Concerned by the violent and very public assault, RCIPS Superintendent Robert Graham said, “The behaviour displayed in this video is not only alarming but also clearly unlawful. Such anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, and any such reports that we are made aware of will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

