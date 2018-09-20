Victim injured in WB violent home invasion

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for two men who committed a violent robbery at a home off Mount Pleasant Road in West Bay last night. At around 10pm on Wednesday a man who was in his yard was approached by two men he did not know. One of the men brandished a handgun and demanded that they go inside the house. Once inside, the culprits hit the man on the head with the handgun and then made off with cash and other personal items. Police said emergency services attended to the man at the scene but he was then transported in a private vehicle to hospital, where he was treated for the head injury and released.

One suspects was about 5’8” with brown skin. He was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt and jeans pants. The other man was around about 5’6” with brown skin. He was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans pants.

The matter is under investigation and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or has any other information is asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

