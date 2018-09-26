Videoed assault lands suspect in court

(CNS): A West Bay man who had a ‘starring’ role in a video that went viral on social media this week has been formally charged with assault ABH and was expected in Summary Court today, Wednesday. Adam Bodden (33) is accused of assaulting another man outside the Tahu Bar and Restaurant, in the Caribbean Plaza in the heart of the West Bay Road tourist zone, all of which was captured on video. The video also showed that the victim was clearly incapacitated and offered almost no resistance to the violent attack.

The incident happened just before midnight on Saturday and was recorded by one of several on-lookers, none of whom went to the victim’s aide. Police used the video as part of their investigation and on Monday arrested Bodden, who has now been charged.

