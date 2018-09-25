Two women arrested over North Side assault

(CNS): Two women who were reportedly involved in an altercation with a man outside a North Side bar earlier this month have been arrested. Both of the women are from North Side. One, who is aged 38, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault ABH and disorderly conduct at a liquor licensed premises; the other, who is 19 years old, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assault ABH and disorderly conduct at a liquor licensed premises and also on suspicion of damage to property. They have now been bailed as the inquiry continues.

According to the original police release, the women allegedly assaulted the man, whom they both know, at around 11pm on Friday, 14 September. The victim was treated in hospital for minor injuries and subsequently released. A car at the location was also damaged during the incident.

No other details have been released.

