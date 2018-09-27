TS Kirk expected to dissipate as it moves into Caribbean

(CNS): On again, off again Tropical Storm Kirk was moving through the Lesser Antilles packing winds of 50mph as the National Hurricane Centre released its afternoon bulletin. Weather officials in Cayman said the storm posed no immediate threat to Cayman despite heading in our direction as it was expected to dissipate before reaching us. Kirk is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and a slight decrease in forward speed was expected. Gradual weakening is anticipated during the next couple of days, but it will remain a tropical storm as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the centre and Kirk is likely to produce total rainfall of 4 to 6 inches across the northern Windward and southern Leeward Islands.

The local weather forecast calls for isolated showers across the Cayman area as an upper level trough currently across the northwest Caribbean drifts southeast. Light to moderate winds and slight seas are also expected over the next 24 hours.

For more information visit www.weather.gov.ky

Category: Local News, Science & Nature, Weather