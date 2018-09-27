TS Kirk expected to dissipate as it moves into Caribbean

| 27/09/2018 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

Tropical Storm Kirk, Thursday afternoon

(CNS): On again, off again Tropical Storm Kirk was moving through the Lesser Antilles packing winds of 50mph as the National Hurricane Centre released its afternoon bulletin. Weather officials in Cayman said the storm posed no immediate threat to Cayman despite heading in our direction as it was expected to dissipate before reaching us. Kirk is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and a slight decrease in forward speed was expected. Gradual weakening is anticipated during the next couple of days, but it will remain a tropical storm as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the centre and Kirk is likely to produce total rainfall of 4 to 6 inches across the northern Windward and southern Leeward Islands.

The local weather forecast calls for isolated showers across the Cayman area as an upper level trough currently across the northwest Caribbean drifts southeast. Light to moderate winds and slight seas are also expected over the next 24 hours.

For more information visit www.weather.gov.ky

Tags:

Category: Local News, Science & Nature, Weather

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX