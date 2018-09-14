Tropical Storm Isaac reforms, remains unpredictable

Projected path of Tropical Storm Isaac

(CNS): Officials were warning residents in the Cayman Islands to keep monitoring Tropical Storm Isaac Friday evening, after the unpredictable cyclone regained strength. Isaac was moving at almost 14mph with maximum sustained winds of 40mph as it tracked westward across the Caribbean Sea. Forecasters said some reduction in  forward speed was expected over the next few days, followed by a possible turn to the west-northwest late Sunday. On this track the storm could be close to the Cayman Islands by Monday morning.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 36 hours but the storm is expected to weaken to a tropical depression on Sunday and degenerate into an open wave on Monday. But given the significant uncertainty in the intensity forecast for Isaac, officials advised people to remain prepared. The National Hurricane Center is advising Isaac could deliver 4 to 6 inches of rain to Jamaica with the possibility of flash floods. 

