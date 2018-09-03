Tropical storms pose no threat to Cayman

(CNS): Two tropical storms that formed in the Atlantic over the weekend pose no threat to the Cayman Islands, according to local weather experts. In what has been a relatively quiet storm season in our region so far this year, Tropical Storm Florence formed early Saturday morning west of the Cape Verde Islands and is heading west-northwest at around 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is expected later today, followed by a slow weakening trend starting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gordon eventually became a tropical storm early Monday morning near the upper Florida Keys. By mid-morning today winds were around 45mph with higher gusts as it moved west-northwest at close to 16 mph across Key Largo towards the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Strengthening is forecast during the next 36 to 48 hours, and Gordon could be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall along the central Gulf Coast. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the centre.

