Cayman urged to watch Tropical Storm Isaac as path waivers

(CNS): Tropical Storm Isaac was edging towards the Leeward Islands Thursday morning on a path that could bring the storm into the Cayman Islands area. Moving west at around 21mph, the storm is expected to continue on that track for the next few days before it comes into the central Caribbean Sea at the weekend. Isaac has maximum sustained winds of 45mph with higher gusts, and officials at Hazard Management Cayman Islands are urging people to keep an eye on the storm’s path because it could be heading our way. Although the storm is expected to weaken, it has followed a wavering path and could still pose a threat to Cayman early next week.

In a release Wednesday night, HMCI urged residents of the Cayman Islands to continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Isaac, as the official National Hurricane Center forecast now places the storm near the Cayman area by Monday, but there is a high degree of uncertainty in the current forecast track and intensity.

“At this time, Tropical Storm Isaac is not considered an imminent threat to the Cayman Islands but that could change,” said Tara Rivers, Minister responsible for HMCI. “As we enter the more active phase of the hurricane season residents should have their hurricane preparedness plans well established and in place, and be ready to complete final arrangements such as shuttering and moving to safe shelter if necessary.”

Tropical Storm Issac was one of four weather systems rolling across the Atlantic Thursday, including the dangerous category 2 Hurricane Florence, which was packing winds of almost 100mph as it headed towards the Carolinas on the east coast of the United States.

Meanwhile, Helene is heading north towards the British Isles at around 14mph and sub-tropical storm Joyce was some 945 miles WSW of the Azores drifting southwest. A trough of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico is also producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms this morning, which the NHC had a 50% chance of becoming a storm.

Given the current activity, officials in the Cayman Islands reminded residents to decide where they will shelter during a storm, ensure travel documents and insurance policies are up to date and in a waterproof ‘grab and go’ container.

Generators should be serviced, home owners should also check shutters, making sure that they fit and have all the parts, and trim back trees. Store non-perishable food and water, assemble an emergency supplies kit and stock up before the storm on emergency supplies that can be used after it passes.

For information about the emergency supplies pick up a copy of the Hurricane Information Kit from the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue, or download a copy from the HMCI website. For current weather conditions in Cayman visit the National Weather Service website

