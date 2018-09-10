Three hurricanes rolling across Atlantic

(CNS): On Sunday evening Isaac became the third Hurricane to emerge in the Atlantic hours after Tropical Storm Helene became a Hurricane and Hurricane Florence began intensifying. None of the hurricanes currently pose a threat to the Cayman Islands. Florence is heading towards Virginia and the Carolinas, where a state of emergency has been declared, and Helene appears to be heading north, well away from land. Isaac, which is a small hurricane, is headed towards the Caribbean and may give cause for concern in our region later this week. Meanwhile, disorganised showers and thunderstorms over the Cayman Islands associated with a weak surface trough moving northwestward could become a tropical depression later this week.

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Florence was rapidly intensifying early Monday, and was expected to become an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” through Thursday. Moving toward the west-northwest near 9mph on the forecast track, the centre of Florence will approach the southeastern coast of the United States on Thursday. With winds of over 105mph, Florence is category 2 hurricane.

Helene is also expected to strengthen from its current status as a category 1 hurricane. Moving west-northwest near 17 mph with a turn to the northwest expected on Wednesday, Helene is not expected to pose any threat to land.

Isaac became the fifth hurricane of this season on Sunday night when it was around 1,300 miles east of the Windward Islands. At 5am Monday, Isaac was moving toward the west at around 13mph and was expected to arrive in the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are around 75mph; strengthening is expected over the next day or two but it’s expected to weaken as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

