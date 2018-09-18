Thieves target four GT cars in overnight break-ins

(CNS): Thieves broke into four cars overnight in the Fairbanks area of George Town, police said Tuesday morning after officers were called out to reports of belongings being stolen and cars ransacked. All four break-ins happened in Outpost Street and Fairbanks Road. The police began receiving reports at 6:00 this morning. In the first case the rear windows of the vehicle were broken and a bag containing personal items was stolen; a second car in the same complex in Outpost Street had also been ransacked. A rear window of the third vehicle, which was also parked in Outpost Street at a different address, was broken and a bag with personal items was also taken.

The fourth report was at an address off Fairbanks Road, where the break-in was discovered around 7am, but nothing was reported stolen.

Police said that the incidents are now under investigation and are reminding the public to ensure that valuables are not left inside vehicles, especially overnight.

