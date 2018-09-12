Thieves ransack buses in GT break-ins

| 12/09/2018 | 0 Comments

Cayman News Service(CNS): Thieves made off with cash and some personal items after breaking into two passenger buses and a car, which were parked at two different locations in George Town, overnight between Monday 10 September and Tuesday 11 September. Police said a Toyota Hiace passenger bus was broken into in Tempest Way, behind the hospital, where the suspects ransacked the bus before stealing an undisclosed amount of money and personal belongings. Meanwhile, over in Prospect on Anchorage Avenue, the front windows of another Toyota Hiace passenger bus and a Honda Civic were smashed and the vehicles ransacked, but nothing of value was reported stolen.

The break-ins are under police investigation but the RCIPS reminded the public to take steps to ensure that no valuables are left inside vehicles, especially overnight.

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX