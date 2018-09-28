Teenager dodges jail for serious attack

(CNS): A local boy who pleaded guilty to indecent assault and robbery following an attack on a woman in South Sound in August 2016, when he was just 15 years old, has dodged a jail sentence because he turned his life around after a period at the Bonaventure Home. Despite attacking a woman who was walking alone along South Church Street, George Town, and robbing her of personal possessions, groping her and biting her on the lip, the court imposed a probation order to give the boy a chance to continue his rehabilitation.

As the young man appeared for sentencing in the Grand Court, the prosecutor explained to the court that, despite the serious nature of the crime, since the teenager was sent to Bonaventure he had made incredible progress and in than less one year had become a reformed character, taking his studies seriously, passing exams, following a medication routine to deal with his mental health problems and completely changing his behaviour.

In order not to disrupt his progress, the court agreed to allow the boy to finish the year at Bonaventure and then move onto a supervised probation order in the community to save him from a lifetime of crime.

The prosecutor, judge and defence attorney for the young man were all impressed with the reports from the probation service about his turnaround and believed that sending him to jail would undermine the progress, maturity and change of attitude that has been so significant.

Hoping that the improvements continue to successful rehabilitation under a probation order, the judge said she would not send the young man to HMP Northward, accepting the arguments from his lawyer that he was well aware that this was his last chance and jail was not the place where the progress he had made would continue.

Justice Marlene Carter reminded the young man that he had begged her at the beginning of the year not to send him to Bonaventure but now he had to agree it was the best move, and told him she did not want to see him in her court again unless he was coming in as an attorney.

