GT teenager charged with 4-month-old WB burglary

(CNS): An 18-year-old man from George Town has been charged in connection with a burglary in West Bay back in May. The teenager is suspected of breaking into an undisclosed business on Birch Tree Hill Road on Tuesday, 15 May, and stealing several items. He was expected in court on Monday. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man also from George town has been charged with theft and common assault in relation to an altercation with two women on 25 August in Lawrence Boulevard.

The man is accused of assaulting the women and trying to steal a cell phone. He was also due to appear in court today.

