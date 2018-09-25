Police aim to reunite owners with stolen goods

(CNS): The police have published a number of pictures of construction gear, power tools and electronic equipment that officers have seized during their investigations which they believe have been stolen. The various items have already been forensically examined and photographed, enabling the police to invite the public to take a look and recover their stolen goods. In order to claim any item from the police, members of the public must be able to prove without doubt that the items being identified belong to them.

There are several ways to do this, including providing pictures of the item when it was first purchased, presenting receipts, providing serial numbers or descriptions of unique markings on the property that may have been made by owners.

The items can all be seen on the RCIPS Facebook page.

Anyone who believe that they may be able to identify items on this list should contact DC Gomes at 926-2965 or DC Mendez at 916-1621.

Detectives with the RCIPS are also reminding members of the public remember to record, list and photograph their valuables so that they can be easily identified by the police after making a report.

