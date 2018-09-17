Police ask for help to find stolen boat

(CNS): With concerns that stolen boats are often used to smuggle contraband, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is asking the public for help tracking the latest vessel to be taken from a canal in Snug Harbour. The RCIPS received a report about the stolen 19ft Ribeye A600 RIB (Rigid-Inflatable Boat) Monday morning. It was last seen docked at a residence on Canal Point Drive at about 6pm on Sunday, 16 September, and discovered missing around 11am Monday. The boat is grey with red seats and has a 115 Yamaha engine attached.

Anyone with information regarding this stolen boat is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

