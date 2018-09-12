Teenage girl arrested, stab victim critical

(CNS): A woman remains in critical but stable condition in the Cayman Islands Hospital, following a stabbing on Tuesday evening in the centre of George Town. Police said that at around 7:30pm at the Crown Square Plaza on Eastern Avenue, two women were involved in an altercation, during which one was stabbed and sustained a serious injury. A 17-year-old girl, who sustained minor injuries during the fight, was arrested on suspicion of wounding. She was treated at the hospital before being taken into police custody, where she remains as the investigation continues.

The victim was transported in a private car to the hospital in George Town, where she remains in critical but stable condition. Police did not give the age of the victim or indicate whether or not the two women knew each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222, to submit a tip anonymously directly to police via the RCIPS website, through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online here.

