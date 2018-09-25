Burglars take spear-guns from DoE Brac office

(CNS): Police on Cayman Brac are investigating a burglary at the Department of Environment’s office on Creek Road in which three spear guns and spear-gun parts were stolen. The break-in was discovered early Monday morning and reported to the police around 9am. The robbers reportedly gained access through the outside door to the office before stealing and making off with the guns and parts.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police