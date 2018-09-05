Speaker urges supporters not to sign port petition

| 05/09/2018 | 81 Comments
Cayman News Service

McKeeva Bush, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

(CNS): Speaker of the Legislative Assembly McKeeva Bush, the leader of the CDP, has circulated a message to his supporters urging them not to sign the petition currently circulating asking for a referendum that would enable voters to say whether or not they support the proposed cruise birthing facility. In a social media chat message to the CDP party faithful, Bush wrote, “There is a petition circulated by the opposition to stop the building of a cruise facility. My suggestion to all our supporters is not to sign nor to entertain any discussion from those persons.” However, the petition is calling for a vote on the project, not to stop it.

The speaker made it clear when he took the prestigious post and joined forces with his former political rival, Premier Alden McLaughlin, to create a coalition government that he was unlikely to stay out of the political fray, regardless of the traditionally neutral role of the speaker.

In this instance he took direct aim at the official opposition MLAs on the eve of the next meeting of the Legislative Assembly, which opens in Cayman Brac today (Wednesday 5 September).

Bush told his voters and supporters, “What is happening now is the opposition thinks it has some thing to beat the Government on and is prepared to do anything to destroy us where they can get the upper hand. Some of you heard them this morning (Monday morning on Crosstalk) suggesting to the government to get rid of  me, because they can’t outsmart me not out maneuver me in the chair. So they will stop at nothing.”

However, the opposition did not organise the PIR petition but have instead called on the government to directly instigate a ballot, for which a private member’s motion was filed to be heard during this session.

Although there had been concerns from the opposition that the speaker was not prepared to allow the motion onto the agenda for this week’s LA meeting, highlighting the potential conflict of his public declarations against the petition and his role in deciding what does and does not happen in parliament, CNS understands that the PMM has made the order paper and should be debated Thursday.

Bush indicated in his message that he and his longtime West Bay political ally, Capt. Eugene Ebanks, are sticking together on this issue, “as we have for the past 20 years”, but the speaker, who represents the people of West Bay West, made no mention of MLA Bernie Bush, who has departed company with his former CDP colleagues.

Throughout the years Bush has been a vocal supporter of a cruise facility, though he has often sought alternatives to the George Town Harbour idea, previously favouring the North Sound as the ideal location. He was embroiled in several controversies over the project when he was premier, culminating in a tentative deal with China Harbour Engineering Company outside of the usual tendering process, which was stopped by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

During his time as leader of the opposition between 2013 and the last election in May 2017, Bush remained a supporter in principle of the project but not the PPM proposal.

In June 2015, after the extent of the damage and disruption the project would cause to marine life in the George Town harbour and business in the capital was revealed, he said government should re-think the project, describing the findings of an environmental impact study as “disconcerting” with “serious consequences”. At the time he asked government to enhance the Spotts Dock and modernise the tender fleet to buy time with the cruise lines.

However, this week Bush dismissed the environmental concerns and said there had been several revisions to the plans over the past 40 years “to try to please naysayers”, and the design had been changed “so not to disturb some of the very scatters pieces of coral called a reef”. He added, “There is nothing out there like Barkers Reef.”

Although the new design model has never been made public, Bush told his supporters that the revised project is “on pillars and not a solid wall so that water and sand moves up and down in and out as free as it needs to. So if there is any threat to our beach it will be God’s doing and not by the Dock.”

Bush also told supporters that the new mega ships are what the “wealthy people travel on” and they “cannot tender the way the smaller ships can”.

However, the mega ships can, in fact, tender; they have simply stated that they do not want to tender these vessels. Some larger ships are already tendering regardless of size, and many opponents of the cruise dock point out that as one of the most popular cruise ports of call, the ships will continue to come to Cayman because of demand, with or without a dock.

Bush took aim at the local tender companies but also stated that they would still have business to tender ships when the piers are both in use. “The Cayman business that owns the tenders will still have business as they had for the past 40 yrs by themselves. Not one other Caymanian shared in it,” he added.

The petition continues to attract signatures from registered voters, and campaigners inch towards the number to trigger a people-initiated referendum. If they are successful, government will be obliged to arrange a national ballot.

The petitioners have stated clearly that this petition is not calling on government to stop the project but to put it to the vote, enabling supporters and opponents alike to express their voice. The government will be at an advantage with a PIR, as it still gets to set the question and requires 50% plus 1 of the voter register to pass, and not just a simple majority.

See the wording of section 70 of the Constitution here

See more about the Cayman Islands Constitution here

Tags: , , ,

Category: development, Local News, Politics

Comments (81)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 5:41 pm

    mckeeva….the #1 reason why expats should be allowed run for election.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 4:50 pm

    If Caymanians are acting as agents of foreign powers i.e. China do they have to register with the British or US authorities? Just wondering?

    2
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 3:18 pm

    Ok Doct… Doc…. D… Nope can’t do it. Ok Mr. Bush. If there will still be work for tenders when the 2 piers are filled? Yeah at a seriously reduced level. From the pictures, it looks like there will be space for 4 ships at one time? Considering the majority of the days there are only 4 and less ships here.. how will they maintain the same business they’ve had over the last 40 years? Can you explain how you worked that out Mr. Bush?

    Reply
  4. MM says:
    05/09/2018 at 3:16 pm

    Can we see the job description for Speak of the House please?

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 2:56 pm

    CHEC pulling the strings here? It would take more than a new freezer to stop me signing the petition.

    34
    3
    Reply
    • Ron Ebanks says:
      05/09/2018 at 3:16 pm

      I hope that mostly the People of West Bay see what kind of disrespectful representation that they getting out the Mr Bush after that wig has got to his head .
      Is that wig on his head too tight on his head , and squeezing his brain and stopped him from thinking .

      1
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2018 at 5:18 pm

      Trying to figure out who really is in charge. Mac wanted CHEC when he was leading the country and PPM said him and CHEC were corrupt. Next term Alden is the Premier Mac warns against the port project as being questionable. Mac and Alden together this term and Mac is supporting the same port plan with CHEC and DART involved.

      1
      Reply
    • West Bay Premier says:
      05/09/2018 at 5:39 pm

      The more I think about what Bush said in the article , the more get upset with his arrogance and his ignorance . Why would he make a reference to the underwater environment and coral reefs , as scattered pieces of coral called reef . Does that boy know that it was the underwater environment that helped put the Cayman islands on the world map .
      People of Cayman islands get him out of LA , and put him back in West Bay to cull iguanas .

      Reply
  6. rick says:
    05/09/2018 at 2:52 pm

    Yup, Dictatorship , Banana republic in the making

    35
    4
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 2:51 pm

    They must be building some nice condos on the port too……..

    28
    1
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2018 at 4:34 pm

      2:51pm no condos, only casinos that accept government corporate cards. I thought I had mine in my briefcase.

      2
      Reply
  8. Francis says:
    05/09/2018 at 2:44 pm

    Is he denying people the voice so they won’t tell the government what they want?
    Are voters being painted as functional idiots who are unable to make up their own minds about this project?
    This spectacle is agonizing and frenzied,

    40
    1
    Reply
    • MM says:
      05/09/2018 at 3:20 pm

      I fear that the majority of Mac’s voters do not even read the news, let alone the comments, and have probably already collected their $5 gas money with a sticky note “do not sign anything today” stuck on it…

      Quite fitting that Mac would do this instead of the Premier, the Premier could never be seen trying to sway the voting public from standing up for their own rights of free speech…

      Reply
    • Hancock says:
      05/09/2018 at 5:28 pm

      Trying to influence persons to vote against the port referendum by the Speaker of the Houseos patently wrong and an abuse of power. He must remain independent at all times as is noted on several websites on the matter. Imagine some of his own constituency may not favour the port and Bush is saying do not vote for a referendum.

      1
      Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 2:41 pm

    There we have it folks, if we lose Seven Mile Beach “it will be God’s doing and not by the Dock.”

    33
    1
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2018 at 3:24 pm

      This is NOT a case of, “… if we loose Seven Mile Beach …” but simply, ” …when we loose Seven Mile Beach …” High time to call a spade a spade. I just cannot understand why Moses, et al. are shooting themselves in the foot (feet?). Sure, build the d***** cruise birthing facility and soon there won’t BE any tourists to shop at their stores – EVER AGAIN!

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2018 at 4:28 pm

      We will lose the SMB due to greet and government inaction.

      4
      Reply
  10. Francis says:
    05/09/2018 at 2:28 pm

    This is becoming more entertaining than House of Cards.

    22
    2
    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 2:12 pm

    This, and Choudurry gone mysteriously…
    Hello UK?

    30
    2
    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 2:12 pm

    Mac needs to provide an explanation for that letter he wrote the the Belize Govt asking for Contracts on behalf of China Harbour who happen to be bidding on the port

    36
    2
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2018 at 4:30 pm

      It’s obvious that he is hand in hand with China Harbour. Also suspicious he closed down his non-profit before being forced to make it’s finances public. FCO needs to get in here and fast and stop this madness.

      Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 1:55 pm

    I’m glad Mckeeva finally opened his big uneducated mouth

    If the petition wasn’t guaranteed to get thousands of signatures
    It sure as hell will reach 5300 now

    MAC YOU MIGHT NOT HAVE NOTICED BUT OUTSIDE OF WEST BAY YOU AIN’T POPULAR

    YOU AND YOUR PARTY ARE DESPISED ACROSS THESE ISLANDS

    At the end of your term it will have been 8 years of holding 3 seats in the LA (only in West Bay) for the UDP
    Retire XXXX
    The people will thank you for it

    50
    2
    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 1:55 pm

    Supporters ..? Are we playing a football or a rugby match ?

    17
    2
    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 1:37 pm

    Just like everything else Save Cayman does, they try to hide motives, twist information and trick people. They say “Sign petition if you are for or against, we just want a choice”
    Complete BS!

    They just want to dock stopped no matter what.

    1
    37
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2018 at 2:59 pm

      Now @1:37 is a special kind of muppet. Quite rare. XXXXXX

      What information is there to twist and use to trick people? The government YOU so blindly follow hasn’t given any. In truth they are the ones twisting and tricking and very well by your comment.

      The point of the referendum you muppet, is to get more information on the project to see if this is really a good deal not just for the environment but for Cayman on the whole.

      If the facts say it should go through then let it but if the facts say no way in hell then stop the project.

      What are you sheeple afraid of?

      – Muppet Hunter

      26
      1
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2018 at 3:57 pm

      The people asking for transparency are the ones that you question

      Meanwhile you let the government do all their work behind closed doors without informing the public on anything

      I have never gotten people who just mindlessly believe the government

      Feel free to do it yourself but don’t attack people who do ask questions and then act as if we are the ridiculous ones

      Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 1:30 pm

    But should not the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly represent democratic processes, and not speak out one-sided against petitions???

    This is scary

    37
    1
    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 1:14 pm

    what a joke!!!! thought we had the right to vote? thought we had the right to sign something if we wanted to! … Bet all them hard back “Keeva” / “MAC” fans who were going to sign it, wont sign it now that the speaker has spoken …

    18
    1
    Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 1:07 pm

    The fact that the government is so afraid of a referendum on this makes me very suspicious. What do they have to lose or hide? Or is Mac playing games and knows that by saying he might cause more people to sign the petition.

    47
    7
    Reply
  19. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 12:21 pm

    Seriously? He does not want the nation to decide based on facts, of which so far there are very few? Using misinformation about a referendum to “stop him”, just shows what may be going on behind this deal…if Mac is for it XXXXX…sign up for the referendum, don’t let the dirty tricks put you off!!! If it is really that good, everyone will vote for it anyway.

    53
    7
    Reply
    • BeaumontZodecloun says:
      05/09/2018 at 2:24 pm

      Exactly.

      If Mac is so demonstrative, that will only serve the opposite intended effect — MORE people will be willing to sign the petition for referendum.

      19
      1
      Reply
  20. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 12:20 pm

    Sorry Mac, but you’re WAY out of line on this one.

    As I asked previously; “What is the argument against a referendum on the decision?”
    I also suggested we view all objectors with suspicion – and looked who popped up, lol!

    That being said, I’ll be out and about in West Bay this afternoon seeking signatures.

    Real talk.

    – Whodatis

    64
    7
    Reply
  21. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 12:20 pm

    Why is the government afraid of a petition that might give people a say? This is quite sinister.

    55
    6
    Reply
  22. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 12:17 pm

    The government knows what happens when the people have their way and their say in a referendum

    OMOV destroyed the power-base of the PPM in GT
    We saw PPM candidates lose in areas where previously they would have won in a landslide

    They know that if they hold the referendum the people will vote conclusively against the project

    That is why the sitting Speaker of the House is not only taking a political position on an issue that doesn’t concern him
    He is now publicly calling for supporters to ignore the petition and to just accept the government project

    The speaker of the house wants you to remain in the dark on this issue while he and his cronies roll the dice on this project

    If the people can’t see the sheer lunacy that is this process, this speaker and the collective Unity Government

    Austin you better publicly come out and say that you are against this project now because if not you’re going to have a rude awakening in 2021 when the voters turn their back on you

    Mckeeva we know you love to gamble, but go back to gambling with your own money, stop gambling with ours

    Didn’t you get in trouble for that already?
    You forgetting your lesson so soon?

    48
    6
    Reply
    • BeaumontZodecloun says:
      05/09/2018 at 2:26 pm

      What lesson? No consequences for any of his transgressions. His presence is toxic to the LA.

      19
      Reply
  23. Simon Sez says:
    05/09/2018 at 12:05 pm

    MacNumpty Dumpty at it again. When he and his fellow rotten eggs tumble off that wall of ignorance it will be a good day for Cayman!

    48
    6
    Reply
  24. Voter says:
    05/09/2018 at 12:03 pm

    Now why in the world would you want to discourage people from having a DEMOCRATIC SAY in this berthing facility issue???

    Come on! Let’s be a government for the people and by the people!

    61
    4
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2018 at 12:49 pm

      Because our authoritarian leaders have no interest in real democracy

      They want your vote come election time and in between they don’t want to hear a peep

      They learned their lessons from OMOV
      They will do everything in their power to circumvent the will of the people

      Vote these clowns out

      45
      4
      Reply
  25. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:48 am

    This is our democracy. A laughing stock.

    Thought the Speaker of the House was to remain “transparent”? What’s this then?

    45
    3
    Reply
  26. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:40 am

    They are all the same vote them all out

    28
    7
    Reply
  27. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:39 am

    Dr, Bush whatever name you wish to be addressed by, you are very much part of the problem that this government continues to be tainted with. The people’s lack of trust in the PPM was the main reason why the majority of 44% of voters demanded change in the 2017 election and sought to elect new Independent candidates who had integrity and ability to apply good governance. Although Bernie Bush does fall into that category,
    not sure that you would be included. The peoples lack of trust in the PPM resulted in the PPM only getting 31% of the vote. The majority of people still don’t trust the PPM but then the majority don’t trust you either. Many of the people going out to sign this petition do so for important reasons that are much deeper than bringing extra hundreds of thousands of uber wealthy visitors to a few downtown shops. The few elected Independent politicians who crossed the aisle expecting to be able to effect positive change will discard your comments and when they obtain all the facts relating to this proposed development they will make decisions that will impact their future as well as the people of this country. Good governance is what the majority of the people want and they are going to achieve it.

    38
    5
    Reply
  28. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:38 am

    If the environmental/financial disaster, lack of infrastructure to cope with 6500pax ships and lack of transparency wasn’t enough to get you to sign, this pile of crap from Mckeeva should be enough motivate a lot of people to have their voices heard. Sign it yes!!

    47
    5
    Reply
  29. SSM345 says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:35 am

    Clearly shows this mans intellect when he doesn’t even understand what the petition is for. The PUBLIC want answers that you XXXXXX won’t give us so you have left us with no other option but to ask for a referendum.

    Here’s a thought Mac, Alden and Moses; how about letting us know what the plan is; in detail; from start to finish with nothing left out? Is that too much too ask or do you all have to much to hide?

    It’s our future for God’s sake and you are keeping everything behind closed doors with regards to the country’s largest project in our history. You all have no track record whatsoever on projects; we are still trying to finish f**king schools that you started 12yrs ago FFS!

    43
    3
    Reply
  30. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:33 am

    What in the world did i just read!!! This shows what McKeeva really thinks of his supporters. Wake up and stop allowing these career politicians to lead the Cayman Islands to the slaughter house! I think his career should be over, he has had a long enough run of incompetence, and playing games with our future. Same goes for the PPM.

    When two XXXX parties decide to work together, this is what we get. Alden and Mckeeva will long be in their graves when our children suffer the consequences of these idiotic and egotistic ideas that these so called leaders come up with.

    65
    7
    Reply
  31. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:32 am

    WTF – I was on the fence on whether to sign-up to the petition but now I have definitely made up my mind. CNS please post where the petition organisers will be this weekend. I am ready to sign.

    CNS: We’ll try to get both the exact wording of the petition and the locations where people can sign before the weekend.

    45
    4
    Reply
  32. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:32 am

    Anyone out there who expects anything different from mckeeva is as much out in left field as he is. He is who he is. He sets the standard for the rest of this government. Who would have thought, Moses and Alden bowing down to mckeeva. Politics sure does make strange bed fellows!

    43
    5
    Reply
  33. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:27 am

    Mr. Bush must be aforesaid of what the people will say if it goes to the public vote. He must know that what they are trying to do is against the desires of the public. If not why would he be afraid of the vote.

    27
    3
    Reply
  34. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:25 am

    Wasn’t going to sign it but I will now.

    43
    3
    Reply
  35. Ron Ebanks says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:24 am

    CNS can you please publish a copy of the actual petition so that the public can see really what the Speaker Bush is really worth .
    Mr. Bush should also know that Lawmakers cannot violate the Constitution , and if the petition gets the required amount of signatures of legally registered voters , they Lawmakers cannot refuse to do their civic duty to the Constitution .

    CNS: We’ll try to get both the exact wording of the petition and the locations where people can sign before the weekend.

    30
    3
    Reply
  36. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:16 am

    for lack of knowledge the people perish!

    32
    4
    Reply
  37. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:11 am

    WTF did I just read? He has to go now!

    59
    4
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2018 at 2:41 pm

      he is so very biased in his role as speaker it is an affront to the democracy in Cayman. just embarassing.

      17
      Reply
  38. Caveat Emptor says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:10 am

    He must be removed as speaker by Premier Alden McLaughlin after this latest embarrassing epidsode. His actions are unacceptable and will speak volumes if Cabinet and the elected mla’s do not take immediate steps to replace him.
    The country is turning into a banana republic.

    60
    4
    Reply
  39. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:03 am

    Taking lessons from the orange man to the north

    36
    8
    Reply
  40. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 11:00 am

    The major problem here is that government continues to keep everything about this dock so secret. I’m not decided on whether I think the dock is a good idea or bad, but I don’t want it because I feel there must be a reason that they won’t share any details with us. And then hearing that the China company is involved again just makes me think this government is not capable of planning and managing a project of this scale.

    47
    3
    Reply
  41. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 10:56 am

    Between Trump and McKeewa, who is more petty? One acts like a spoiled teenage girl who has fits if her bf doesn’t call her, and the other acts like a scorned wife who knows her husband has 20 side chicks.

    25
    6
    Reply
  42. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 10:55 am

    McKeeva wants the petition to fail. Good enough reason to sign it for me!

    48
    3
    Reply
  43. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 10:53 am

    Mac, you had one job. Just one job, and that was to remain neutral. SMH & KMT

    46
    2
    Reply
  44. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 10:51 am

    Mac will be Mac, he wont stop…..

    25
    1
    Reply
  45. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 10:43 am

    I agree with Mr Bush on this one. As far as I’m aware the decision to build a cruise facility was made ‘donkey years’ ago. The members of the LA was elected to make decisions on behalf of the people who elected them. They are very, very well paid to do this so why is the opposition advocating shirking their responsibility in this matter. There is no need to have a referendum on this. We would never get anything done (it’s bad enough how it is now when we try to build something) if every time we try to get something built people are calling for referendum, where do you draw the line?. If we want to go that route scrap elections and govern by referendums.

    4
    40
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2018 at 3:28 pm

      If you wish to be led by the blind, then you carry on, it is your right. On the other hand demanding to know the full details of this very opaque deal would generally be regarded as a sensible step. The fact that CIG seems really reluctant to provide that detail just raises suspicions of potential malpractice. However, you just carry on but don’t forget to say “Baaaa” every now and again so your leaders know the no-brain sheep are following.

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2018 at 4:33 pm

      The decision was made and the FCO stepped in and stopped it because the deal was deemed detrimental to the Cayman Islands yet here we are again with the same bunch of fools.

      Reply
  46. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2018 at 10:33 am

    Well that demonstrates his total disregard for democracy. I wonder what he’s frightened of?

    23
    1
    Reply
  47. Diogenes says:
    05/09/2018 at 10:18 am

    I couldn’t help but laugh reading this article

    The casual way he ignores the will of the people for the interests of businesses, and the donor class

    I guess the years he spent talking about the need to rethink the project are passed now that he is back on his high horse

    Have you no shame?
    WB please get some sense, this man has been in power for nearly 40 years and you still have the same issues you had when I was born, vote him out
    Being a career politician is not a skill or a compliment
    This man flips and flops seemingly with the tides

    Diogenes

    30
    1
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX