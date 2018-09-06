CAL sees delays over software crash

(CNS): The Cayman Airways flight operations team at the airline’s headquarters resorted to manually-producing flight plans for its scheduled aircraft Thursday morning as a result of an outage at its US-based flight planning software provider, Jeppesen. CAL officials said the Jeppesen servers were down from around 7am until 10:30, directly delaying Cayman Airways flights operating between Grand Cayman and Kingston and New York. The operations team generated the manual plans in an effort to limit the delays until the Jeppesen servers were working again.

All other flights were expected to operate on schedule throughout the day.

