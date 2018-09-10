Science to become core focus in schools
(CNS): A new National Science Education Strategy will be implemented in government schools over the next five years which, according to ministry officials, will “cultivate a scientific mindset” and bring the core subject to the forefront in all schools. Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said science is a fundamental subject, along with English and maths. “Science plays a key role in the development of inquiry, collaboration, reasoning, and critical thinking skills – things that are important in all the subject areas I am responsible for,” she said in a release about the new strategy.
The ministry said that the strategy was developed in consultation with relevant stakeholders, with the objective of developing a passion for science in all schools by raising the level of scientific curiosity, skills knowledge, and confidence of all students.
Starting a campaign of “Inquire, Innovate, and Inspire”, officials hope this will encourage everyone to develop scientific skills in their daily lives and to engender a passion for science.
“The Cayman Islands poses unique scientific challenges that can be more effectively resolved with an understanding of the Caymanian context,” Cetonya Cacho, acting chief officer in the education ministry, said without explaining what those unique challenges were. She added, “It is important that the country unite to cultivate a scientific mindset and increase the pathways available for students wishing to pursue a scientific field of study, in order to ensure the country’s advancement and sustainability.”
The goals of the strategy are to ensure all students have access to high-quality science that includes scientific inquiry-based skills as well as subject knowledge; enhance the quality of science-related teaching and learning through innovative school leadership and teaching capacity; and improve the skills, engagement, and participation of students by developing science-related opportunities, through partnerships with tertiary institutions, businesses, industries, and charities that inspire students to connect with scientific careers.
Officials urged all students, parents, guardians and the general public to read about the strategy, learn about the key performance indicators and incorporate the spirit of this campaign, “Inquire, Innovate, and Inspire”, not only in their school lives but also in their homes and businesses.
Stephen Ta’Bois, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) specialist with the Ministry of Education said, “The strategy is easily accessible for all, and everyone is encouraged to read it and incorporate the applicable parts into their everyday lives.”
According to the ministry, several activities and events are being organised to inspire the country to be more science-focused, including a ‘Pop-Up Science’ event from 1-3 November and fun national scientific challenges on the education ministry’s Facebook page or Instagram.
The ministry stated that information on the strategy will be available on its website, though it did not say when.
It used to be that if one wished to have any type of STEM career in Cayman, it meant passing the fairly rigorous entry exam at Cable & Wireless to be sent directly on an apprenticeship type scholarship for engineering technicians to technical college abroad.
The company would go into the high school and identify their high potentials for development through this route. After such primary training, other barriers were set to be overcome, and they would select those worthy of advancement to become technologists with further training. There were not many employees that went on this advanced training, and even less became degreed professional engineers.
Many more however were sent to trade schools in the Eastern Caribbean to become craftspersons with a few craftspeople upgrading themselves by taking their high-school equivalence and then becoming eligible for the full apprenticeship programme.
Successive Governments however over the years did not monitor the level of training for whatever reason, as they appeared to deem it a company issue and were blindsided by the claims made.This absence of monitoring and policy setting undoubtedly has contributed to the national shortfall in STEM we have today where e.g. the ICT players in the marketplace conduct very little education and training. Education after all is a national prerogative by a government for a country’s populace and should not be left for the private sector.
It is therefore admirable that science is now seen as an important driver of the future economy and the initiative to educate school children. Hopefully this is just a start for further development of STEM in the Cayman Islands.