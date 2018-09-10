Science to become core focus in schools

(CNS): A new National Science Education Strategy will be implemented in government schools over the next five years which, according to ministry officials, will “cultivate a scientific mindset” and bring the core subject to the forefront in all schools. Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said science is a fundamental subject, along with English and maths. “Science plays a key role in the development of inquiry, collaboration, reasoning, and critical thinking skills – things that are important in all the subject areas I am responsible for,” she said in a release about the new strategy.

The ministry said that the strategy was developed in consultation with relevant stakeholders, with the objective of developing a passion for science in all schools by raising the level of scientific curiosity, skills knowledge, and confidence of all students.

Starting a campaign of “Inquire, Innovate, and Inspire”, officials hope this will encourage everyone to develop scientific skills in their daily lives and to engender a passion for science.

“The Cayman Islands poses unique scientific challenges that can be more effectively resolved with an understanding of the Caymanian context,” Cetonya Cacho, acting chief officer in the education ministry, said without explaining what those unique challenges were. She added, “It is important that the country unite to cultivate a scientific mindset and increase the pathways available for students wishing to pursue a scientific field of study, in order to ensure the country’s advancement and sustainability.”

The goals of the strategy are to ensure all students have access to high-quality science that includes scientific inquiry-based skills as well as subject knowledge; enhance the quality of science-related teaching and learning through innovative school leadership and teaching capacity; and improve the skills, engagement, and participation of students by developing science-related opportunities, through partnerships with tertiary institutions, businesses, industries, and charities that inspire students to connect with scientific careers.

Officials urged all students, parents, guardians and the general public to read about the strategy, learn about the key performance indicators and incorporate the spirit of this campaign, “Inquire, Innovate, and Inspire”, not only in their school lives but also in their homes and businesses.

Stephen Ta’Bois, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) specialist with the Ministry of Education said, “The strategy is easily accessible for all, and everyone is encouraged to read it and incorporate the applicable parts into their everyday lives.”

According to the ministry, several activities and events are being organised to inspire the country to be more science-focused, including a ‘Pop-Up Science’ event from 1-3 November and fun national scientific challenges on the education ministry’s Facebook page or Instagram.

The ministry stated that information on the strategy will be available on its website, though it did not say when.

