Road collision victim placed 3rd in ultra-marathon
(CNS): Geoff Cornwall (56) was the cyclist killed in yesterday’s collision on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has confirmed. Cornwall, a resident of Grand Cayman working for a local bank in the IT sector, was a keen sportsman and had placed third in this year’s Off the Beaten Track 50k ultra-marathon. Police have still not revealed how his bicycle collided with the car or any details of the vehicle, but it appears he was riding in the designated cycle lane on the stretch between the Yacht Club Drive and Batabano roundabouts at around 7:30am.
Writing on social media, friends said he was out training on his bike when the collision happened, and described him as a very active, versatile athlete who competed in cycling, swimming and multi-disciplined races.
The RCIPS said it had taken some time to locate Cornwall’s next of kin in Australia before they were able to confirm his identity.
They also raised concerns about pictures circulating on social media within minutes of the fatal crash and urged people not to post or circulate them, given the nature of the content.
Category: Local News
If it is not an offence to circulate photos of deceased victims of accidents then the law needs to be changed. The behaviour and the comments of the lowlife driver of the vehicle involved were disgusting. He has been named but now he needs to be shamed.
Does anyone know if Butterfield be holding a memorial service? I worked with Geoff at the bank a number of years ago so he was a long standing employee. As a Butterfield Alumni I would like to show my respects. Geoff was a great, genuine guy that loved his job.
Honestly, who are these people posting pics and to what social site? WHY?? What is wrong with you??????
My condolences goes out to Mr Cornwall.
May his soul RIP ????????????.
Prayers for his friends and co workers.
A lovely man, always cheerful and helpful and the best Landlord too. We will miss you, may you rest in eternal peace. Prayers for your loved ones.
RIP Geoff. I really wish that people were taught about responsible social media in school as it seems there are way too many idiots in this world that think it’s okay to post this stuff around without any thought for the families involved. Sadly it’s not just a Cayman thing. Common sense isn’t that common.
When will the road authority understand that until they build real cycle path that are either separated from the main road or elevated from the main road, these avoidable road kills will continue to happen…RIP
My friend Geoff, times we shared will never be forgotten; the roads and sea will be quieter; my life will have a void from missing you at our training and events together. You did so much for the fitness community in volunteering and coaching many of us freely and without any fanfare. You will be missed my dear friend; . #humble #athlete ????
One of the nicest most polite, helpful and genuine guys you could hope to meet or work with.
My condolences to his family, he will be truly missed.
He has aero bars just like me. When I’m on that stretch, I lower my body and point my head down to increase aerodynamics / reduce drag to keep at a high speed. I use the two white lines to guide while I’m not looking up, but glance up every few seconds.
Unfortunately it seems that he held aero position too long without looking up, or didn’t notice the car in his glance. Rest in peace friend.
Friend, it is never safe to take your eye off traffic. At no time should you be looking down.
It is sad that you automatically assume it is his fault. As a cyclist yourself you must have noticed that some drivers do not give cyclists a fair chance. Victim blaming before the details are known explains why cycling is so unsafe in so many places. The Cayman authorities need to address the behaviour of all road users if cycling on Grand Cayman is ever going to be safe.
Rip Geoff. You were a staff at Butterfield when I used to work there, and I am sure they will miss you.
RIP Geoff. Great guy and always a pleasure to be around. You’ll be missed in many communities on island.
While I don’t know the circumstances of this tragic accident I would like to ask the RCIPS what is being done about the growing number of electric and motorized bicycles on the island?? Are these things legal? I think it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed by one… It’s happened in London already!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6159191/Woman-56-killed-collision-E-bike.html
CNS: Auntie has answered this question – When is a bicycle not a bicycle?
Electric assist bicycles are not illegal and speed limited to no more than a fit person can ride a road bike. They should encouraged to reduce congestion and for a greener environment. Your comment has no structure or justification. You might as well say someone was killed in New York on one. A more relevant question would be what are the police doing about, unsecured loads on trucks, driving while using a cell phone, poor lane discipline, poor use of indicators, poor use of roundabouts etc.
I think the real question to the RCIPS should be, why was that car parked in the bike lane to begin with?