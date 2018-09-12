Road collision victim placed 3rd in ultra-marathon

(CNS): Geoff Cornwall (56) was the cyclist killed in yesterday’s collision on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has confirmed. Cornwall, a resident of Grand Cayman working for a local bank in the IT sector, was a keen sportsman and had placed third in this year’s Off the Beaten Track 50k ultra-marathon. Police have still not revealed how his bicycle collided with the car or any details of the vehicle, but it appears he was riding in the designated cycle lane on the stretch between the Yacht Club Drive and Batabano roundabouts at around 7:30am.

Writing on social media, friends said he was out training on his bike when the collision happened, and described him as a very active, versatile athlete who competed in cycling, swimming and multi-disciplined races.

The RCIPS said it had taken some time to locate Cornwall’s next of kin in Australia before they were able to confirm his identity.

They also raised concerns about pictures circulating on social media within minutes of the fatal crash and urged people not to post or circulate them, given the nature of the content.

