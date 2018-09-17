(CNS): It took a jury less than three hours on Monday to find William Ian Rivers (39) guilty of murdering Mark Travis “Hubba” Seymour in January 2017 at a West Bay restaurant, after the local man had denied murder claiming diminished responsibility. Rivers had admitted shooting Seymour but claimed it was manslaughter, not murder, because of his state of mind as he rode up to Super C’s restaurant on a bicycle and shot Seymour in the head and body in front of several witnesses, before riding away and barricading himself in his home with his girlfriend, children and her family members.

Rivers’ defence team had argued that he was not of sound mind at the time of the killing because he was stressed from losing his job and income to support his family. He had been drinking heavily, and witnesses told the court that he had been depressed and had been awake for five days before he shot Seymour.

Rivers had reportedly learned that, under financial pressure, his girlfriend had approached Seymour, an ex-boyfriend of hers from several years before the incident, to borrow money because of the family’s financial difficulties, which had sent Rivers into a rage. While a number of medical experts had all agreed that Rivers was struggling with mental health problems, they all differed over the degree of his mental capacity.

The defence told the jury that Rivers’ actions indicated that he was not of sound mind, pointing to several witness accounts of his erratic behaviour in the days before the shooting, the fact that he had made no effort to disguise his identity, had shot Seymour in front of many people and had tried to shoot down the police helicopter with a hand gun, before barricading himself in the house with his family.

But the crown had argued that while Rivers may have been stressed and depressed, he knew very well what he had done and had deliberately set out to shoot Seymour because of his anger about the communication between him and his girlfriend over money.

Following the guilty decision by the six men and women who were on the jury, the case was adjourned until 26 October for sentencing. A social inquiry and a victim impact statement were ordered ahead of the hearing, where the time Rivers will serve for a life sentence before he is eligible to be considered for parole will be determined.

