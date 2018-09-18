Republic Bank pushes bid for Cayman National

(CNS): Republic Bank TT (Barbados) Ltd (RBTTBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL), has signed “an implementation agreement” with Cayman National Corporation Ltd in its continued efforts to take over the local financial institution. Shareholders have been offered $6.25 per share from Republic, which is seeking to acquire between 51% and 75% of the bank. Cayman National said in a release that its board “has determined that it is in the interests of Cayman National’s shareholders to continue to engage with RBTTBL” over the offer, which started as an unsolicited proposal earlier this summer.

The partial offer was made on 14 September by way of tender to the Cayman National shareholders and represented a premium of $3.25 cents on the share price when the acquisition was first proposed in August, and $1.25 per share on the local banks share price on 11 September 2018 before the agreement.

RFHL president Nigel Baptiste told the local press in Trinidad that the acquisition would strengthen the presence of the group in the region and was in keeping with the bank’s regional expansion strategy. “We have had a presence in the Cayman Islands since 2006 — Republic Bank (Cayman) Ltd — and we look forward to building on that relationship as we continue to seek out opportunities for growth in the Cayman Islands, the Caribbean and beyond,” Baptiste said.

Shareholders at CNB have until 22 October to send in forms stating whether or not they are willing to sell shares and how many ahead of a planned general meeting.

Category: Banking, Business, Financial Services