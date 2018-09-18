Republic Bank pushes bid for Cayman National
(CNS): Republic Bank TT (Barbados) Ltd (RBTTBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL), has signed “an implementation agreement” with Cayman National Corporation Ltd in its continued efforts to take over the local financial institution. Shareholders have been offered $6.25 per share from Republic, which is seeking to acquire between 51% and 75% of the bank. Cayman National said in a release that its board “has determined that it is in the interests of Cayman National’s shareholders to continue to engage with RBTTBL” over the offer, which started as an unsolicited proposal earlier this summer.
The partial offer was made on 14 September by way of tender to the Cayman National shareholders and represented a premium of $3.25 cents on the share price when the acquisition was first proposed in August, and $1.25 per share on the local banks share price on 11 September 2018 before the agreement.
RFHL president Nigel Baptiste told the local press in Trinidad that the acquisition would strengthen the presence of the group in the region and was in keeping with the bank’s regional expansion strategy.
“We have had a presence in the Cayman Islands since 2006 — Republic Bank (Cayman) Ltd — and we look forward to building on that relationship as we continue to seek out opportunities for growth in the Cayman Islands, the Caribbean and beyond,” Baptiste said.
Shareholders at CNB have until 22 October to send in forms stating whether or not they are willing to sell shares and how many ahead of a planned general meeting.
Category: Banking, Business, Financial Services
It would be crazy not to take the money. It’s just a bank. Start a new one if you want.
greed is driving the world nowadays….exploitation and sin!????????
Markets like the Cayman Islands, without any consumer protection laws or regulations governing reasonable fees and mortgage repo timelines, must be very tempting and ripe for exploitation. Republic Bank seems particularly keen to target non-performing loan books through its extensive levered acquisitions.
https://barbadostoday.bb/2018/08/30/calling-the-banks-to-account/
You got it, banks are just lining up to lend money to people who don’t pay it back as agreed, always looking for places where it is easier to get some but not all of the money they lent back. They are licking their lips right now, ready to add up those ATM fees instead – CHA-CHING!
Sketchy…http://citifmonline.com/2015/03/09/sec-orders-republic-bank-to-pay-gh¢1m-for-takeover-breach/
In the interest of the shareholders? What about the interest of the account holders ?
Account holders are under the wider umbrella of “stakeholders”. Big businesses these days usually operate on one of these principles: the profit motive, or the concept of enlightened shareholder value. In the first, account holders are just money machines. The business does whatever it can to part account holders from as much of their money as they possibly can, as quickly and as often as possible, to maximise profit for the shareholders. Banks are in an easy position to do this because we literally give them our money in exchange for their promise to give us money when we ask for it. In the second, maximum shareholder value is achieved through long-term strategies and decisions that take into account the interests of all of the stakeholders, of which the biggest is the community the business serves. The second appreciates that, for example, it is not in the interests of shareholders to cause a mass exodus of account holders, reducing the income of the business. But even this enlightened approach breaks down when a business offers twice the share price to get a majority interest, because twice the value of your shares is exactly the kind of money you want to make from investing in a business anyway and once you sell, the person who bought is the shareholder and its now their interests that matter. So to your question, sadly the answer is: what about them?
DO. NOT. SELL. OUT. YOUR. COUNTRY.
If this is a cash offer, stockholders should take it.