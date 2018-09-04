The red tape fiasco
Gilbert Connolly writes: The PPM government recently had a photo op with Acting Governor Franz Manderson, a minister of Cabinet and several senior civil servants to announce that government was implementing measures to cut red tape in government. Why would the PPM government go to such lengths to put on a sideshow that everyone knows has no substance? Do they believe that the public would be fooled with such shenanigans? With all the bad publicity the government has been getting about excessive red tape, they must have felt that they had to do something, even if it was only symbolic.
However, it is sad to see politicians and senior civil servants being used to stage a “reality show” fiasco that was so poorly conceived and written.
All societies require some form of regulations or rules to function effectively. However, in the Cayman experience, successive governments have taken the country from a jurisdiction of little regulations to one of over regulation. Former Governor Anwar Choudhury was on the island less than three months when he realised that the government and the country were suffering from over regulation.
Simply stated, Cayman has too much red tape. Here again in 2018, we had to wait until someone came from overseas to tell us the government has too much red tape!
You don’t have to be a governor or a rocket scientist to figure out that the islands are awash in red tape. Just go to the Government Administration Building, or any other government office, to conduct a simple, routine transaction and it becomes a nightmare wrapped in red tape.
The governor had made this a number one priority to address in order to bring some normalcy or commonsense back to the governance of the Cayman Islands. Unfortunately, he did not have the opportunity to clean up the bureaucratic mess that the government finds itself in today.
The PPM government is responsible for escalating and exacerbating the problem of too much red tape. The PPM’s mission to maximise government’s red tape seems to be based on its apparent confusion that good governance means over regulation, so they continue to pass hundreds of laws that affect all areas of our lives.
Herbert Grubell, in his writings on the Canadian government, said “Governments should pass regulations only if benefits exceed costs”. A very simple but powerful principle that the PPM government should adopt if they are going to stop this destructive mission of over regulation, which if it continues, will only bring more misery to Caymanians.
The term ‘red tape’ had an honourable beginning but today has gone to the dogs. So, what is red tape? It can be defined as laws, regulations or rules that are poorly drafted or designed, costly to businesses and individuals, repetitious and counterproductive, thus causing delays and frustration to customers. Simply stated, it is a request by government for additional information or documentation that serves no useful purpose, just to satisfy a redundant rule or policy.
In the Cayman context, over regulation has two important consequences for Caymanians. Firstly, in most cases, the laws and regulations that are passed eliminate Caymanians and Caymanian small businesses from competing in the market place and ultimately put more Caymanians out of work.
Perhaps one of the best examples of this phenomenon is the Revised Planning Law. Based on the onerous requirements added to the law, individual Caymanians and small Caymanian businesses in the construction industry have effectually been phased out.
In addition, professional Caymanians are suffering under the heavy burden of unreasonable regulatory requirements. Secondly, the more complex the laws that are passed, the more foreign experts will be needed to interpret them, at least based on the approach that we have seen this and other governments take.
The PPM government should be credited for owning the problem of too much red tape, but that is hardly a plus when they themselves have created the issue in the first place. Acknowledging the problem is one thing; doing something about it is quite another, and the recent photo op to announce measures to reduce red tape just does not cut it. What we learnt from the photo op is that government needs to develop a proper and comprehensive plan to reduce red tape and put us back to a position of normalcy.
First, they need to put a moratorium on passing any new regulation that will increase red tape. Secondly, the government should appoint a committee of five Caymanians (including an attorney) from various industries, including the construction industry, to advise on the laws that need to have excessive red tape removed.
The committee’s remit should be to: a) advise on how the burden of red tape on Caymanian business can be reduced b) recommend how Caymanian businesses can be grandfathered into new laws to avoid red tape, and c) make it easier for Caymanian businesses to do business with regulatory departments.
We do not need someone from overseas to tell us how to fix this problem.
Gilbert Connolly is a retired Cayman Islands senior civil servant.
Category: Viewpoint
I think all this so called red tape must really be just a way to create jobs. I mean what would we do if we got rid of half the civil service. Thats why it will never be done.
I believe the problem with this is that everyone is simply throwing around the words “red tape” without any substance to back it.
Telling the Government to “reduce red tape” will do nothing without being very, very specific. As we should all realize with our subsequent Governments – things have to be spelt right out in order for them to know what to do and which way to turn.
Our elected officials were not particularly elected by constituencies laden with individuals of superior intelligence I fear – in fact many voters are disenfranchised Caymanians trading votes for a 6-pack of beer and a turkey.
How can anyone expect things to change in this country if the citizens who can understand are outnumbered by those who are not educated enough to care? Or, those whose impoverished living conditions make them so vulnerable that ANY form of hope for betterment is worth the wager?
Whilst I agree with all you have said – it is useless to tell the public to demand the reduction of red tape without explaining exactly in what areas, within what departments and precisely how leaving the particular red tape in place is negatively affecting the Caymanian society.
I will take it a step further and explain that when there is unnecessary, excessive steps to be taken when an individual or business is utilizing a public service, it increases Government’s operational costs which is paid for by us, joe public. When such expenses climb, so does the cost of living, because Government levies higher duties on businesses in order to recoup costs. The businesses in turn must increase fees/prices so that they do not sink too – this is what also causes the mom and pop shops to struggle and eventually diminish.
An example of unnecessary red tape is having applicants produce police clearances for a T & B license when there could more easily be a central database that an employee of T&B can quickly check from the office and print the report to submit to the Board with the T & B application.
Or the fact that one must first go to the planning counter to have an invoice stamped for BCU fees and then be sent to the lands and survey cashier who will issue the receipt that must be sent to the BCU and then entered in to their system and will take up to 3 days to update and confirm payment.
There is also the confusing case of customs codes that average people are expected to figure out with several duplicate descriptions in the database of customs fee categories – but the actual codes for each differ – which one should we pick? And picking the wrong one risks your package collection application being deferred and then you have to resubmit for another review – and that takes up more time and money on the Gov operational side because staff are having to spend time reviewing and explaining.
Let me not get started on the Customs Tariff Law and the fact that it takes entire teams to decipher it for the supermarkets who must import – why can’t a fruit just be a fruit and the duty be the same? Why are apples in a category and there is a category for fresh pears, dried pears… etc, etc. The increased duties have caused a spike in cost of living and then going from a 20+ page law to 120+ page document increased workload on grocery providers so manpower had to be added with all the fixings (salary, work permits, health insurance, pensions…) and of course – joe public must pay for it!
Whilst these may not all specifically be what we would call “red tape” – they emphasize the idea that we must make the civil service more efficient and stop having multiple persons and agencies conduct a single task before it can be deemed “complete”. Reduce the excessively lengthy laws without removing their substance wherever it can be done. And I still feel 19 representatives is an unnecessary expense.
Mr. Gilbert, you know the problem.
Everyone is afraid of mentioning it, but politics will never change in Cayman until honest Caymanians actually have the balls to vote out the Lodge.
These SOB’s have their stinking fingers in just about every pot.
Is that clear enough?
The only thing that’s worse that Government red tape is articles that are so everlastingly long that nobody can be bothered to read them!
Well said Gilbert. With the PPM it’s all about smoke and mirrors. This country is in real trouble if they are not held accountable for the poor decisions that are being made to aid a select few to the detriment to the masses.
But Mr. Connolly you assisted with putting a fair bit in place? Do you think that this red tape is new? Seems to me that from the 70’s no one was really considering government processes and how these would work as the population grew.
Well written and you are right. We don’t need anyone from overseas to tell us how to fix the problem but apparently we need someone form overseas to fix the problem.
I spent 2 hrs at red bay licensing department for a simple suspension of registration. Took the lady 5 minutes. I had to wait 2 hours to get a 5 minute job done.
6 windows and 2 tellers….. Drowing in RED TAPE