(CNS): A 31-year-old man from Cayman Brac has been charged with rape. Police said that officers received a report of the sexual attack at an address on West End Road shortly after 11:00pm on Monday, 3 September. In a release, the police said the woman who reported being raped said the man was known to her and he was arrested shortly after the report was filed. He has now been formally charged with rape and had been expected to appear in court Friday.

