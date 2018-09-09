Quarry operators win planning fight to block competition

(CNS): A planning application for a new quarry close to the protected conservation area of Meagre Bay Pond has been rejected by the Central Planning Authority, although the most vociferous objections were not from environmental campaigners but established quarry operations in the same location. The crux of the argument made by the existing quarry operators, which included Scotts Industries, Midland Acres and PAB Heavy Equipment Ltd, was that a new quarry would contravene the CPA’s own Aggregate Policy, which aims to balance the environmental impact of quarrying with the need for sufficient supply of high quality construction materials at a reasonable price for future development in Cayman.

However, representatives of Maurice Bloom, the UK investor behind the proposed 50ft deep, 35.5 acre quarry, told the CPA that these objections were based purely on their own commercial concerns in order to protect what was described as a lucrative business with limited supply, which could potentially lead to a monopoly situation.

Throughout the hearing the established quarry operators made reference to the CPA’s Aggregate Policy, approved by Cabinet in 2004, which states that no new quarries may be approved by planning authorities unless the combined reserves of all licensed quarries is below 5 million cubic yards, which is seen as enough supply for five years.

With the current reserve level of aggregate well over 30 million cubic yards, as quarries have gone deeper and expanded over the years, the current operators said there was no way the CPA could approve this application. According to the CPA analysis, Midland Acres and PAB Heavy Equipment have over 25 million cubic yards of reserves between them. One owner said she had not even bothered to file an official objection because it was felt the application would never even get as far as a planning hearing.

Land surveyor Eric Cronier, who represented the new application, stated that there had been huge demand for aggregate rock since 2004. Cayman has experienced a boom in development since that time, beginning with the post-Ivan rebuild and continuing as investment poured into Cayman in line with US economic progress. The scale of the demand is also reflected in the rise of aggregate reserves in Cayman from 3.2 million in 2004 to 32.4 million today.

Cronier also said that in their positive discussions with the Aggregate Advisory Committee (AAC), which includes officials from the planning department, the Department of Environment and the Water Authority, it was stated that the aggregate reserve level is something the AAC feels should be reexamined and this was shared in a letter to the CPA at the time of the first application in May.

This intent to review the required levels of reserves, however, was not enough for the CPA to do anything other than follow their own policy, even though the applicant stated that their quarry would produce only 2 million cubic yards per year, compared to the total reserve of 32.4 million, so could not be a threat to the established operators, especially as its costs were higher.

It was also claimed by the proposed developer that the potential for a monopoly situation existed because if, for example, two quarry operators held the reserve limit of 5 million between them and one was to suffer the loss of an important piece of equipment, then that could leave just one supplier, able to dictate price. The incumbents countered and said such a situation had never occurred over many years and if it did they would work collaboratively.

In a further bid to illustrate how the established quarry owners were highly incentivised to keep new entrants out of the market, one supporter of the new project noted the online posting of a realtor sale notice for Midland Acres Quarry, which offers investors the opportunity “to become a major player in Cayman’s lucrative aggregate and quarrying market”, where “investment is protected by limited current and future availability of licences and suitable quarry sites”.

Meagre Bay Pond in Pease Bay has hosted four licensed quarries for a number of years which are not considered by the AAC to have a significant environment impact on the National Conservation Law protected area, home to a significant portion of Cayman’s wild bird population, providing appropriate safeguards are implemented.

Following the decision to prevent the opening of a new quarry, Jody Jervis, Sales Manager at Scotts Equipment told CNS, “I would like to thank the board for their decision, which was based on numerous aspects, but the biggest being Section 4 of the Aggregate Policy. We were able to rely on what was stated in the Aggregate Policy and we are very pleased with the outcome.”

Category: Business