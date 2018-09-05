Premier reveals plans for new ministry

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has unveiled plans for the creation of a Ministry of International Trade and Investment that will form part of his portfolio. As he delivered a speech to the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday at the official opening of the 2018/19 session, which took place on Cayman Brac, he told his colleagues that in light of what happened with the UK over the beneficial ownership fiasco, “We cannot rely on the United Kingdom to defend, let alone promote, Cayman’s economic interests.” Pointing to Britain’s own Brexit worries, McLaughlin said it was “time for Cayman to step out of the UK’s shadow and stand up for itself”.

“The ministry’s role will be to enhance the reputation of the Cayman Islands; to advance the economic and political interests of the government, the people and the business community; and to make our economy easier to do business with, including acting as a single doorway for potential foreign direct investment,” he told the members of the LA. “The ministry will assume responsibility for the Cayman Islands Government office in London and other overseas offices, such as the proposed Cayman Islands Government office in Hong Kong.”

McLaughlin said the plan was for the new ministry to become operational early in the New Year.

“The creation of the new ministry is the right response to the changed circumstances we find ourselves in but we must also fight to safeguard ourselves against any further inappropriate interference in what is our own business,” he added.

The premier said that the risks to the future success of the financial sector were a huge frustration when the threats are not just coming “from the usual suspects but from those we should be able to count on; not just as our friends but as our advocates”.

Pointing to what he described as a “handful of misinformed malcontents in the United Kingdom Conservative Party”, he said Cayman is now threatened with the imposition of public registers of beneficial ownership.

Reiterating the commitment to fight that threat when necessary, McLaughlin said he was continuing to press the case for constitutional reform. He said that the UK had responded positively to the issues and agreed to work with Cayman on the reform.

“Constitutional reform may seem a dry subject to some but it matters. It really matters. It matters to our economy and it matters to our people. We Caymanians must be able to chart our own future and to take responsibility for our own affairs, free from arbitrary or perhaps even malicious interference,” he said, as he added his thanks to Leader of the Opposition Ezzard Miller for continuing to work with him on the issue.

Pointing to the need for Cayman to stand on its own two feet, he said he would continue to press the case for change as vigorously as possible. But he also spoke about the need to diversify the economy.

“My own view, repeated to this House many times, is that we must extend our competitive advantage from financial services into other areas of knowledge-based industries and grasp the opportunities of the digital economy,” he said.

In a long speech about the current state of the nation, the premier dealt with a number of topics, including the progress his government has made towards achieving its vision, plan and ambitions for the country, and said it would continue to build on those achievements and ensure a successful Cayman Islands for all the people.

“The cornerstone of our ambition, and indeed our success, is building a strong and resilient economy,” he said. He said his government understood the importance of sustainable economic growth and had set about creating the favourable conditions to drive the economy for many years to come.

“And we are seeing the success of this strategy as our economy continues its trajectory of growth, begun in the last administration, across all the key sectors,” he said.

