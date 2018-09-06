Port crane picks up truck as well as container

(CNS): Officials from the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands have confirmed that they are looking into the cause of an unusual incident at PACI’s container yard in North Sound Road, George Town, earlier this week. A truck operator escaped with just minor injuries after a crane picked up his truck as well as the container. Pins that secure the container to the chassis of the trucks became semi-locked after being opened, and when the RTG (Rubber Tyre Gantry) crane started lifting the container, the chassis and truck came with it. Officials said the truck was lifted “a very short way off of the ground before the pins released”.

Having received scrapes to his arm and experienced some pain, the driver was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

PACI said there was no damage to any of the equipment and it was “evaluating the cause with a view to preventing a recurrence”.

