Police warn drivers about drink and drugs

(CNS): Following another weekend rounding up rogue drivers, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is warning the public that they could find themselves in serious trouble if they use alcohol or drugs and then get in their car. Police made five arrests for DUI alone over the weekend as well as finding drivers under the influence of drugs. “Choosing to drive while under the influence of either alcohol or drugs is a decision that can cost you in more ways than one,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

“You risk being involved in a collision where your vehicle is damaged or destroyed, receiving injuries, or causing the death of another road user or yourself. In addition, if caught driving under the influence of alcohol you will lose your licence for a minimum of 12 months,” he added.

Police noted some of the more serious incidents this weekend: On Friday, 14 September, at around 11pm officers on patrol on Shedden Road came upon a traffic collision at the intersection of North Sound Road. A silver BMW and a black Honda Fit had collided. The officers spoke to the drivers of both vehicles and detected the scent of alcohol on the breath of the driver of the Honda Fit. They also learned that the insurance and registration of the Honda Fit were both expired.

A roadside breath test was conducted and the driver, a woman aged 29 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a reading of 0.105%, driving without insurance and using a vehicle with expired registration. She was later bailed.

Then on Monday, 17 September, at around 2am officers on patrol on Walkers Road stopped a grey Honda Fit, and as the officers spoke to the driver they detected the scent of ganja coming from the car. A search of the driver and the vehicle turned up a container with several packets of suspected cocaine.

The man, aged 30 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and consumption of cocaine. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Category: Crime, Police