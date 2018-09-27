Police on hunt for wanted George Town man

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is asking the public to help them find Joseph V. Hurlston (36), who lives in George Town, as they wish to speak with the wanted man urgently, though they have not said why. Police are warning the public not to approach him but to contact 911 immediately if they see him. Hurlston is around 5’ 9”, weighs about 145lbs and has a light brown complexion and long dreadlocks. He is said to frequent the Prospect and George Town area.

Crime Stoppers can be also be contacted with this information free-of-charge at 800-8477, or online here to remain anonymous.

